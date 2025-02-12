Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Falls to $95,000 as Altcoins Decline Amid Unchanged US Interest Rates

Bitcoin is trading at around $95,873 (roughly Rs. 83 lakh) on global platforms.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 February 2025 14:25 IST
Bitcoin Falls to $95,000 as Altcoins Decline Amid Unchanged US Interest Rates

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

Bitcoin is trading at around $95,873 (roughly Rs. 83 lakh) on global platforms.

Highlights
  • Cosmos, Cronos saw losses 
  • Litecoin, Polkadot saw price dips
  • DogeFi saw minor gains
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Wednesday, February 12, showed a price dip of 2.43 percent on international exchanges. With this, Bitcoin is trading at the price point of $95,873 (roughly Rs. 83 lakh) on global platforms, as per CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch and CoinDCX, the value of BTC slipped by around 2.25 percent over the last day, bringing its price to $97,992 (roughly Rs. 85 lakh). The overall crypto market dipped after Fed Chair, Jerome Powell said that there is no rush for the US to cut interest rates for the time being.

“Post Jerome Powell's comments on House Financial Services Committee digital assets-focused panel - Bitcoin has taken a beating. All eyes will be on the CPI data today now to see whether we might see a rate cut in the upcoming FOMC meeting,” the CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

Ether reflected a loss of 3.46 percent on international exchanges on Wednesday. The asset is trading at $2,606 (roughly Rs. 2.26 lakh) on global platforms, shows CoinMarketCap. Ether also followed the same trajectory on Indian exchanges. Over the last day, Ether price slipped by over three percent on Indian exchanges bringing its price point to $2,743 (roughly Rs. 2.38 lakh).

“Trader interest in Ether remains comparatively lower than in competing assets. Historically, sharp rises in inflows to accumulation addresses have signalled strong conviction in Ethereum's future, often preceding significant price rallies. Yet, Ether's prolonged decline against Bitcoin underscores its struggles, with the ETH/BTC pair down approximately 75 percent since 2021. The asset will face a strong resistance at $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.60 lakh),” the ZebPay Trade Desk told Gadgets 360.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed losses next to majority altcoins on Wednesday.

These include Avalanche, Polkadot, Uniswap, Litecoin, and Leo.

Other crypto assets like Solana, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Tron, Shiba Inu, and Stellar also tumbled in their prices in the last 24 hours.

The overall crypto market cap dropped by 2.81 percent over the last day. CoinMarketCap shows the valuation of the sector to be standing at $3.14 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,72,56,565 crore).

Cardano and Monero emerged among assets that managed to retain miniscule gains next to their names on the price charts. Iota and Dogefi also showed small gains on Wednesday.

“The crypto market is evolving rapidly, and we're witnessing a dynamic transition where diversification and innovation are leading the charge. As the market continues to mature, strategic positioning and careful attention to both established and emerging assets will be key to navigating this space,” said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash 
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More

Related Stories

Bitcoin Falls to $95,000 as Altcoins Decline Amid Unchanged US Interest Rates
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and AI Announcements Expected
  2. Powerbeats Pro 2 With Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India: See Price
  3. Google Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest New Camera Design, Four Colours
  4. DeepSeek May Face Further Regulatory Actions, EU Privacy Watchdog Says
  5. Choo Mantar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sharan's Horror Comedy
  6. Realme P3 Pro's Glow in the Dark Design Teased Ahead of India Launch
  7. Vi 5G Rollout to Start With Mumbai in March, Delhi and Bengaluru in April
  8. OnePlus 13R Gets the AI-Powered Live Translation Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Euclid Space Telescope Discovers Rare Einstein Ring, Revealing Dark Matter Secrets
  2. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Bitcoin Falls to $95,000 as Altcoins Decline Amid Unchanged US Interest Rates
  4. DeepSeek May Face Further Regulatory Actions, European Data Protection Board Says
  5. Realme GT 7T Tipped to Be in the Works; Said to Offer NFC Support
  6. Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and Gemini AI Announcements Expected
  7. OpenAI's Board Said to Have Not Received Elon Musk's Takeover Bid
  8. Sony Confirms PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for January 12: Here's What to Expect
  9. Google Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest New Rear Camera Design, Four Colour Options
  10. Apple Reportedly Working With Alibaba to Bring Apple Intelligence Features to China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »