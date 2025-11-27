Vivo S50 series, which is confirmed to launch in China in December, will succeed the Vivo S30 lineup. Expected to feature Vivo S50 Pro Mini and vanilla Vivo S50, an image of one of the phones in the series has been shared by a Vivo executive, hinting at its design. Moreover, the company executive has also confirmed a few features of the Vivo S50 series. Codenamed ‘Battle Angel', the Vivo S50 Pro Mini will carry a Sony IMX882 sensor on the back. Powering the lineup will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Vivo S50 Series Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao has shared an image of one of the Vivo S50 series handsets. The smartphone is shown in a golden colourway, featuring two antenna bands on the right side. Moreover, the Vivo S50 series handset will feature a power button and volume controls on the right side. The product manager has confirmed that the lineup will feature an “all-aerospace-grade aluminium frame” (translated from Chinese), manufactured using the “new satin lithography process”.

Additionally, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), on Weibo, has shared another image of the Vivo S50. The render suggests that the phone could be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a squircle camera island placed in the top-left corner of the back panel.

This comes soon after Boxiao revealed that the upcoming Vivo S50 series will carry a Sony IMX882 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto sensor, which is said to be a 50-megapixel camera. The camera will be paired with a “clear and natural portrait algorithm”, which also appears on the flagship smartphones. Recently, a report suggested that the Vivo S50 series might launch with a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony LYT700V 1/1.56-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which was launched by the chip maker on November 26. The tech firm claims that the handset has managed to score about 3 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It will also feature an LPDDR5x RAM, offering a maximum speed of 9,600Mbps. The phone will also get a UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

