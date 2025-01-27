Following the debut of the flagship Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event last week, Samsung is expected to launch three more smartphones soon. The phones, Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26, have now been spotted on a certification website, which suggests their imminent debut globally. The listing also sheds light on the charging capabilities of all three models; the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 may support the same fast wired charging capability as the South Korean technology conglomerate's recent flagship S-series phones.

Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 Listing

According to a Gizmochina report, all three phones have surfaced on the TUV Rheinland website — a Cologne-based organisation for global testing, inspection, and certification of products. The Galaxy A56 reportedly appears bearing the model numbers SM-A566B/DS, SM-A566B, SM-A566E/DS, and SM-A566E. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A36 may be available in SM-A366B, SM-A336B/DS, SM-A366E, SM-A366E/DS, SM-A366U, SM-A366U1, SM-A366W, SM-S366V, and SM-A3660 models.

While the rumour mill has suggested quite a few details about the two aforementioned purported smartphones, the TUV Rheinland website also suggests that the launch of another model in the numbered series could be imminent. The device, Galaxy A26, is listed with SM-A266B/DS, SM-A266B, SM-A266M/DS, and SM-A266M model numbers.

The listing also reveals that the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 will have support for 45W fast charging. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A26 will support slightly slower charging at 25W.

FCC Certification

The purported Samsung Galaxy A56 was also reported to be listed on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website bearing the model number SM-A566E/DS. The listing reveals that it will be equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and GNSS support for connectivity.

While the phone is reported to support charging at 10V 4.5A (roughly translating to 45W), it appears in the FCC database with the Samsung EP-TA800 adapter, which is rated for 25W wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.