Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Launched in India: A Gold Standard for AI Smartphones – Pre-order today

Samsung has set a new standard by introducing three new revolutionary devices in its flagship Galaxy S lineup in India. The brand new Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones are the company's most advanced, true AI companion devices till date. Built on the concept of Galaxy AI from last year, the new Galaxy S25 series are more natural, intuitive, and context-aware. These new smartphones will help users interact with their devices more naturally and effortlessly, while ensuring privacy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones come with One UI 7, which is built for more personalized mobile experiences unlike any other premium smartphone. Galaxy S25 series smartphones use powerful AI agents with multimodal capabilities to enable a more natural interaction be it text, speech, or images.

A True AI Companion Is Finally Here: Transforming Digital Interactions

The Galaxy S25 series introduces a massive shift in how we interact with technology through its multimodal AI agents. These intelligent systems can comprehend and process text, speech, and images, creating a truly natural interaction experience. Imagine planning a complex vacation by simply conversing with your device – searching for destinations, comparing flight prices, checking hotel availability, and scheduling events across multiple apps with a single command.

Multimodal AI enables the smartphones to analyse and process different types of data together. For example: Suppose you're watching a YouTube video, and are curious about the background music - you can simply find out which song is playing by using a voice command.

Google Gemini integration takes artificial intelligence further. Users can now activate advanced AI assistance by pressing the side button, enabling seamless interactions across Samsung, Google, and third-party applications. The Live Translate feature breaks language barriers by supporting real-time translation across 20 languages in both native and VOIP calls, making global communication effortless.

One of the most notable new features is Google Gemini's ability to work across apps. At Unpacked 2025, Samsung had announced that Gemini will now be supported by Samsung's apps including Calendar, Clock, Notes, and Reminder apps. Gemini integration will also work with Spotify, and Google's suite of apps.

Productivity has received a significant boost with features like Google Gemini Live, which provides step-by-step guidance on diverse tasks ranging from cooking complex recipes to performing device repairs. The homework help functionality enables students to easily solve complex problems by simply circling content on their screen, transforming the smartphone into an intelligent learning companion.

Samsung has ensured that privacy remains paramount. The Personal Data Engine analyzes user data exclusively on-device, ensuring personalized experiences without compromising sensitive information. Advanced security measures like post-quantum cryptography and Knox Vault protection safeguard user data against emerging digital threats.

Cameras: Pro-Grade Smartphone Photography Redefined

The camera system, particularly in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, represents a technological marvel that will transform smartphone photography. The 200-megapixel wide camera sensor delivers unprecedented image clarity, complemented by dual telephoto cameras offering 5x and 3x optical zoom capabilities. The 10-bit HDR recording provides four times richer colour expression compared to traditional 8-bit systems.

AI-powered smartphone photography features in the new Galaxy S25 series smartphones will elevate content creation to pro levels. The Audio Eraser feature allows users to remove unwanted background noise from videos, creating studio-quality recordings. Portrait Studio enables instant transformation of photographs into artistic AI-generated illustrations. Auto Trim intelligently creates short video reels by extracting key scenes, while My Filter lets users generate personalized, film-like effects with a single tap.

Low-light photography has received significant improvements through advanced motion analysis and noise reduction techniques. Whether capturing a dimly lit concert or a nighttime landscape, the Galaxy S25 series ensures exceptional image quality. The Pro Visual Engine combines hardware specifications with cutting-edge AI enhancements, delivering photographic and video outputs that were previously achievable only with professional equipment.

Battery That Powers Intelligent Experiences

Samsung has reimagined mobile power management by creating battery solutions that are not just about capacity, but intelligent energy optimization. The Galaxy S25 features a 4,000 mAh battery, perfect for users seeking a compact device with reliable performance. Its 25W charging ensures quick top-ups for users with dynamic lifestyles. The Galaxy S25+ steps up with a 4,900 mAh battery and 45W charging, offering extended usage for professionals and multitaskers who demand more from their devices.

The pinnacle of battery technology resides in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, boasting a 5,000 mAh battery that enables day-long heavy usage for power users. Samsung's battery innovation extends far beyond mere capacity. By implementing a groundbreaking recycling system, these devices now use batteries with 50 percent recycled cobalt, sourced from previous Galaxy devices and manufacturing processes. This approach not only ensures exceptional battery performance but also demonstrates a significant commitment to sustainable technology.

The custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor plays a crucial role in battery efficiency. The powerful processor is capable of performing the most intensive tasks while drawing minimal power. An advanced cooling system featuring a 40 percent larger vapor chamber ensures that intensive tasks like gaming or AI processing don't drain the battery rapidly, maintaining optimal performance throughout the day.

By seamlessly integrating intelligent AI, sustainable battery technology, and professional-grade photography capabilities, Samsung has created Galaxy S25 series devices that are not just smartphones, but intelligent companions that adapt, learn, and empower users' digital lives.

