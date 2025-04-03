Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung Rolling Out AI Powered ‘Awesome Intelligence’ Features to Galaxy A Series Smartphones

Samsung Rolling Out AI-Powered ‘Awesome Intelligence’ Features to Galaxy A Series Smartphones

Samsung is adding the Awesome Intelligence suite of AI features to Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 15:12 IST
Samsung Rolling Out AI-Powered ‘Awesome Intelligence’ Features to Galaxy A Series Smartphones

Photo Credit: Samsung

Awesome Intelligence includes features such as Object Eraser, Best Face, AI Select, and more

Highlights
  • Awesome Intelligence is a toned-down version of Galaxy AI
  • The suite misses out on the generative features of Galaxy AI
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 will get the AI-powered Read Aloud feature
Advertisement

Samsung announced the rollout of new artificial intelligence (AI) features to its latest Galaxy A series smartphones on Wednesday. The South Korean tech giant is bringing several new AI features under the “Awesome Intelligence” suite. It is a toned-down subset of the Galaxy AI suite designed for the company's midrange handsets. While the Awesome Intelligence moniker adds several AI features, it missed out on the generative features being offered to Samsung's flagship S series. Notably, the Awesome Intelligence features are currently available on the Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 phones.

Samsung Brings Awesome Intelligence Features to Its Galaxy A Series

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced the rollout of new AI features to its midrange smartphones. The AI tools available via the Awesome Intelligence menu are either camera-centric or utility-focused, with no generative features, such as Writing Assist, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, or Drawing Assist, available.

While the company did not mention it, Samsung likely plans to reserve the top-of-the-line AI features for its flagship tier. It cannot be said whether the AI features in Awesome Intelligence are all on-device or if some of them are server-based. However, the company has not yet rolled out these features to the older A series smartphones.

Currently, with the Awesome Intelligence suite, users will get Google's Circle to Search along with its new music identification feature, as well as AI Select — Samsung's native tool that offers contextual suggestions based on on-screen content across text, images, and videos. Read Aloud, a text-to-speech (TTS) feature that allows users to listen to any web page, is also being added.

Additionally, several camera-focused features have also been added to the suite. Galaxy A series users will get the Object Eraser tool that can remove unwanted objects from photos and Edit Suggestions that automatically analyse the image and offer one-tap effects such as reflection removal and background blur.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 is also getting a couple of exclusive AI features. It gets the Best Face feature that allows users to select the best facial expressions of people in group photos by selecting the best individual faces from different images. The Auto Trim feature, which compiles multiple videos to piece together the best moments, is also available with the handset.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A36, Samsung Galaxy A26, Samsung, Awesome Intelligence, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Submits Bid to Buy TikTok, Adding 11th Hour Intrigue to Acquisition Drama
Cybercriminals Offer Access to 'Lucid' Phishing Platform to Target iPhone, Android Phones in 88 Countries

Related Stories

Samsung Rolling Out AI-Powered ‘Awesome Intelligence’ Features to Galaxy A Series Smartphones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 Key Features Surface Online
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Now Available in India: See Price, Offers
  3. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 With Up to 31 Percent Faster CPU Performance Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Tipped to Get Same Cameras as Galaxy Z Flip 5
  5. Sony Xperia 1 VII CAD Renders Showcase All the Design Changes This Year
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series With Exynos 1580â SoC Debut in India
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 1 Update With Minor Changes
  8. Google NotebookLM Can Now Discover Sources by Searching the Web
  9. Netflix's TV App Now Lets You Watch Content in All Available Languages
  10. Samsung Galaxy A Series Is Getting New 'Awesome Intelligence' AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix TV App Updated With Multilingual Audio Support for All Movies, TV Shows
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Now Available in India: Price, Offers
  3. Google NotebookLM Is Getting a New Discover Sources Feature That Can Search the Web
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Specificatons Leaked; Tipped to Use Same Chipset as Galaxy S24 FE
  5. Samsung Rolling Out AI-Powered ‘Awesome Intelligence’ Features to Galaxy A Series Smartphones
  6. iOS 18.4 Update Brings AI Review Summaries in App Store, Lets Users Pause Downloads
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Faces Loss Alongside Most Altcoins Following Trump’s Tariff Decision  
  8. Cybercriminals Offer Access to 'Lucid' Phishing Platform to Target iPhone, Android Phones in 88 Countries
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE+ With Exynos 1580​ SoCs Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Amazon Submits Bid to Buy TikTok, Adding 11th Hour Intrigue to Acquisition Drama
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »