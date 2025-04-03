Samsung announced the rollout of new artificial intelligence (AI) features to its latest Galaxy A series smartphones on Wednesday. The South Korean tech giant is bringing several new AI features under the “Awesome Intelligence” suite. It is a toned-down subset of the Galaxy AI suite designed for the company's midrange handsets. While the Awesome Intelligence moniker adds several AI features, it missed out on the generative features being offered to Samsung's flagship S series. Notably, the Awesome Intelligence features are currently available on the Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26 phones.

Samsung Brings Awesome Intelligence Features to Its Galaxy A Series

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced the rollout of new AI features to its midrange smartphones. The AI tools available via the Awesome Intelligence menu are either camera-centric or utility-focused, with no generative features, such as Writing Assist, Note Assist, Browsing Assist, or Drawing Assist, available.

While the company did not mention it, Samsung likely plans to reserve the top-of-the-line AI features for its flagship tier. It cannot be said whether the AI features in Awesome Intelligence are all on-device or if some of them are server-based. However, the company has not yet rolled out these features to the older A series smartphones.

Currently, with the Awesome Intelligence suite, users will get Google's Circle to Search along with its new music identification feature, as well as AI Select — Samsung's native tool that offers contextual suggestions based on on-screen content across text, images, and videos. Read Aloud, a text-to-speech (TTS) feature that allows users to listen to any web page, is also being added.

Additionally, several camera-focused features have also been added to the suite. Galaxy A series users will get the Object Eraser tool that can remove unwanted objects from photos and Edit Suggestions that automatically analyse the image and offer one-tap effects such as reflection removal and background blur.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 is also getting a couple of exclusive AI features. It gets the Best Face feature that allows users to select the best facial expressions of people in group photos by selecting the best individual faces from different images. The Auto Trim feature, which compiles multiple videos to piece together the best moments, is also available with the handset.