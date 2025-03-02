Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G were launched on Sunday, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025). The new Galaxy A series of smartphones are equipped with 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screens, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. All three models are available in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. The Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G run on Android 15, with Samsung's redesigned One UI 7 interface, and are slated to receive six years of OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G pricing starts at EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 43,500) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the handset is also available in a 256GB storage variant that is priced at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 48,000). It is sold in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Olive and Awesome Pink colour options.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is set at EUR 379 and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,200) for the base model with 128GB of storage, while the 256GB variant is priced at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,800). The company will offer this model in Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, Awesome Lime and Awesome White colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Photo Credit: Samsung

Priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 27,100) for the 128GB model, the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G is the most affordable of the three models launched by the company on Sunday. It is also sold in a 256GB variant that costs EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 33,500). The Galaxy A26 5G is available in Black, Mint, Peach Pink and White shades.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G Specifications

All of Samsung's latest Galaxy A series smartphones run on Android 15-based One UI 7 and are slated to get six years of OS and security updates. The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is powered by an Exynos 1580 chip, while the cheaper Galaxy A26 5G has an Exynos 1380 SoC. The Galaxy A36 5G features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. All three handsets are equipped with up to 256GB of built-in storage. Samsung has also touted new Galaxy AI features on the phones, such as Auto Trim, Best Face, AI Select, and Read Aloud.

There's a 50-megapixel primary camera on all three models, with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.8 aperture. The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G feature a 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, respectively, along with a 5 megapixel macro camera. The Galaxy A26 5G has an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G are equipped with a 12-megapixel selfie camera, housed in a hole punch display cutout. The Galaxy A26 5G features a 13-megapixel camera on the front, housed in a waterdrop-style display notch.

Connectivity options on all three models include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G with a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G support 45W charging, while the Galaxy A26 can be charged at 25W. These handsets have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.