Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G With 6.7 Inch AMOLED Displays, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G are slated to receive six years of Android OS and security updates.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2025 16:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (left), Galaxy A26 5G (middle) and Galaxy A36 5G

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is equipped with an Exynos 1580 chipset
  • All three models run on Android 15 with One UI 7 on top
  • The Samsung Galaxy A26 is equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie camera
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G were launched on Sunday, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025). The new Galaxy A series of smartphones are equipped with 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screens, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. All three models are available in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. The Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G run on Android 15, with Samsung's redesigned One UI 7 interface, and are slated to receive six years of OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G pricing starts at EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 43,500) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the handset is also available in a 256GB storage variant that is priced at EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 48,000). It is sold in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Olive and Awesome Pink colour options.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is set at EUR 379 and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,200) for the base model with 128GB of storage, while the 256GB variant is priced at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,800). The company will offer this model in Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, Awesome Lime and Awesome White colourways.

samsung galaxy a56 5g main Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G
Photo Credit: Samsung

 

Priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 27,100) for the 128GB model, the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G is the most affordable of the three models launched by the company on Sunday. It is also sold in a 256GB variant that costs EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 33,500). The Galaxy A26 5G is available in Black, Mint, Peach Pink and White shades.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G Specifications

All of Samsung's latest Galaxy A series smartphones run on Android 15-based One UI 7 and are slated to get six years of OS and security updates. The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is powered by an Exynos 1580 chip, while the cheaper Galaxy A26 5G has an Exynos 1380 SoC. The Galaxy A36 5G features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip. All three handsets are equipped with up to 256GB of built-in storage. Samsung has also touted new Galaxy AI features on the phones, such as Auto Trim, Best Face, AI Select, and Read Aloud.

There's a 50-megapixel primary camera on all three models, with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.8 aperture. The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G feature a 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, respectively, along with a 5 megapixel macro camera. The Galaxy A26 5G has an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G are equipped with a 12-megapixel selfie camera, housed in a hole punch display cutout. The Galaxy A26 5G features a 13-megapixel camera on the front, housed in a waterdrop-style display notch.

Connectivity options on all three models include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G with a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G support 45W charging, while the Galaxy A26 can be charged at 25W. These handsets have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 First Impressions

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 First Impressions
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched
  2. NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Launching Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 to Explore Cosmic Evolution
  3. Cybercrimes Could Cost India Rs. 20,000 Crore Due to Brand Abuse and Fake Domains in 2025: CloudSEK
  4. Tecno AI Glasses, Tecno AI Glasses Pro Unveiled Ahead of MWC 2025
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Display, RAM, Storage Details Tipped
  6. Monster Hunter Wilds Crosses 1 Million Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day
  7. US SEC Rejects Memecoins as Securities, Warns of Fraudulent Tokens
  8. Vivo V50 Lite 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Showcasing Design, Key Features
  9. New Study Suggests Dogs May Have Domesticated Themselves for Food
  10. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Pricing, Pre-Order Offers Leaked by Retailer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »