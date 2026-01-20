Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A57 TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specifications Ahead of Anticipated Launch

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A57 is listed with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 12:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy A57 TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specifications Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 may launch soon as Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 successors

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 may feature a 6.6-inch full HD+ AMOLED display
  • The handset could be powered by the upcoming Exynos 1680 chip
  • The Galaxy A57 may pack a 5,000mAh battery and 45W charging
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A57 handset with the model number SM-A5760 has been spotted on China's TENAA certification platform, revealing its key specifications ahead of an expected launch. The listing offers an early look at the phone's display, performance hardware, camera setup, battery capacity, and physical dimensions. This development follows earlier certifications and sightings, indicating that Samsung is moving closer to unveiling its next premium mid-range smartphone. The appearance on TENAA also suggests that the Galaxy A57 is nearing the final stages of preparation for its official debut.

Samsung Galaxy A57 Key Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A57 is listed on TENAA with a 6.6-inch full- HD+ (1080 × 2340 pixels) display with support for 16 million colours, which suggests the presence of an AMOLED screen. The phone is also confirmed to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with face recognition support.

The upcoming Galaxy A57 will be powered by an octa core chipset, featuring clock speeds of up to 2.9GHz, 2.6GHz, and 1.95GHz. While TENAA does not name the processor, the configuration points to the upcoming Exynos 1680 chipset. The handset is expected to launch in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, paired with up to 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A57 is listed with a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel third sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is said to pack a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung is set to equip the Galaxy A57 with a 4,905mAh-rated battery, according to the TENAA listing, which suggests a typical capacity of around 5,000mAh. Previous certification listings also suggest support for 45W wired fast charging.

In terms of dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy A57 will is said to measure 161.5×76.8×6.9mm and weigh around 182g, making it one of the slimmer devices in Samsung's mid-range lineup. The TENAA certification suggests the phone's official launch could take place in the coming weeks. The handset was recently spotted on the BIS database, hinting at an imminent India launch as well.

Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A57 Launch, Samsung Galaxy A57 Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Marathon Releases March 5 Across Steam, PS5, Xbox Series S/X; Pre-Orders Now Live

