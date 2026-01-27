Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy A57 Visits TENAA Database With Vertical Camera Layout, Key Island Design and Slim Profile

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A57 could be equipped with a 6.6-Inch Full-HD display with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 10:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy A57 Visits TENAA Database With Vertical Camera Layout, Key Island Design and Slim Profile

Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 may launch soon as Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 successors

Highlights
  • Galaxy A57 seems to retain metal frame and glass back for a premium feel
  • The handset may sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The Galaxy A57 could be powered by the Exynos 1680 chip
Samsung Galaxy A57 has surfaced on China's TENAA database, with last week's regulatory listing now being followed up by a set of official images tied to the certification. The appearance on China's telecom authority database not only confirms the handset's existence but also gives us an early look at its design, offering the first visual clues about what Samsung's next mid-range contender will look like ahead of its official launch. The handset, which has previously been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) database, may launch alongside the Galaxy A37 model.

Samsung Galaxy A57 Design, Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A57 appears in a purple/lavender colourway in newly surfaced TENAA images. The phone keeps a familiar design similar to the preceding Galaxy A56 but comes with a noticeably slimmer and lighter body. According to the listing, it is 6.9mm thick and weighs 182g, compared to the Galaxy A56's 7.4mm profile and 198g weight.

samsung galaxy A57 tenaa inline galaxy a57

Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A57 retains the vertical camera island and Samsung's Key Island layout for the power and volume buttons. The thinner profile aligns with expectations for Samsung's newer design language, similar to what's anticipated for the standard Galaxy S26. Notably, the images do not reveal display details, and even the bezel size remains unclear.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 is listed on TENAA with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 × 2340 pixels) display that supports 16 million colours, pointing to an AMOLED panel. The phone is confirmed to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face recognition support for security.

Under the hood, Samsung is expected to power the Galaxy A57 with an octa-core chipset with clock speeds of up to 2.9GHz, likely the upcoming Exynos 1680. It may launch in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with up to 256GB inbuilt storage. The handset is listed with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup including 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, a 12-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 4,905mAh-rated battery, which should translate to a typical 5,000mAh capacity with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A57 Design, Samsung Galaxy A57 Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Settles Google Assistant Privacy Lawsuit for $68 Million

