Samsung Galaxy A57 has surfaced on China's TENAA database, with last week's regulatory listing now being followed up by a set of official images tied to the certification. The appearance on China's telecom authority database not only confirms the handset's existence but also gives us an early look at its design, offering the first visual clues about what Samsung's next mid-range contender will look like ahead of its official launch. The handset, which has previously been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) database, may launch alongside the Galaxy A37 model.

Samsung Galaxy A57 Design, Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A57 appears in a purple/lavender colourway in newly surfaced TENAA images. The phone keeps a familiar design similar to the preceding Galaxy A56 but comes with a noticeably slimmer and lighter body. According to the listing, it is 6.9mm thick and weighs 182g, compared to the Galaxy A56's 7.4mm profile and 198g weight.

Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A57 retains the vertical camera island and Samsung's Key Island layout for the power and volume buttons. The thinner profile aligns with expectations for Samsung's newer design language, similar to what's anticipated for the standard Galaxy S26. Notably, the images do not reveal display details, and even the bezel size remains unclear.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 is listed on TENAA with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 × 2340 pixels) display that supports 16 million colours, pointing to an AMOLED panel. The phone is confirmed to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor along with face recognition support for security.

Under the hood, Samsung is expected to power the Galaxy A57 with an octa-core chipset with clock speeds of up to 2.9GHz, likely the upcoming Exynos 1680. It may launch in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with up to 256GB inbuilt storage. The handset is listed with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup including 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, a 12-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 4,905mAh-rated battery, which should translate to a typical 5,000mAh capacity with support for 45W wired fast charging.