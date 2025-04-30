Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Launch in July With Exynos 2500 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch in the second half of 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2025 17:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (pictured) comes with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Flip 7 may launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7
  • The foldable handsets may launch by July this year
  • The book-style Galaxy Z Fold 7 could get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The existing clamshell foldable is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The company's handset was previously tipped to make its debut later this year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. There have been contradictory reports about the smartphone using an in-house Exynos 2500 chip. A new report reiterating the latter claim recently surfaced online, along with the anticipated production timeline of the foldable phone. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Chipset Details

The purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be powered by an in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, according to a report by ChosunBiz. Mass production for the handset is expected to begin in May, and 200,000 units are tipped to be manufactured by June. The report suggests that the phone will be launched in July.

The report states that the company leaned towards an Exynos chip over Snapdragon due to price and production concerns. Since the brand aims to manufacture only 200,000 units of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable, it is reportedly more feasible to equip the handset with an in-house chip. It is also more cost-effective and will either help Samsung reduce the price of the phone or increase its profit margins.

An earlier report had claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will arrive with the Exynos 2500 SoC globally. This contradicted an earlier leak that indicated that the phone would feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip.

A cheaper, thinner alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, tipped to carry the FE or Xe branding, has previously been reported to come with an in-house Exynos 2400e chipset.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 7, there are no contradictions about the processor details of the accompanying Galaxy Z Fold 7 handset. All leaks and reports so far have suggested that the book-style foldable is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC customised for Galaxy phones. 

