Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features, Sale Offers

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features, Sale Offers

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2025 15:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features, Sale Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is offered in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colour options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is now available for purchase in India
  • It flaunts a 6.7-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy M17 5G has 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is now available for purchase in India. The latest Galaxy M series smartphone was launched in the country last week in two distinct colourways. It runs on an Exynos 1330 chipset and features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G features a 6.7-inch display and has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. 

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price in India, Sale offers

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G price in India is set at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is currently up for sale in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colour options, through the company's website and Amazon. Samsung is providing up to three months of no-cost EMI options for the phone, starting at Rs. 5166 per month. Standard EMI offers start at Rs. 840 per month.

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G phone include an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for customers buying the handset using an HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Samsung Axis Bank credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent cashback.

Shoppers can avail a coupon discount of Rs. 500 on Amazon. Shoppers can get up to three percent cashback and welcome rewards on payments made using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. 

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G runs on Android 15-based One UI 7, and it is confirmed to get six OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (‎1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 1,100 nits HBM peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset runs on the Exynos 1330 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

On the rear, the Galaxy M17 5G boasts a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. 

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G offers several AI features like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live. It has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Sale, Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor Magic 8 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 15 Launch in China
OnePlus Ace 6 Bags 3C Certification Ahead of China Launch; Key Specifications Leaked

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features, Sale Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of Launch Today
  2. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals, Offers on Samsung Smartphones
  3. Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Motorola Phones, Tablets
  4. Apple Could Launch Three New Products This Week: What to Expect
  5. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  6. Samsung W26 Launched With 8-Inch Main Display, 200-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptology Key CEO Found Dead in Lamborghini in Ukraine Amidst Cryptocurrency Market Crash
  2. OnePlus Ace 6 Bags 3C Certification Ahead of China Launch; Key Specifications Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features, Sale Offers
  4. Oppo Pad 5 Storage Variants, Colourways Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
  5. Honor Magic 8 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 15 Launch in China
  6. WhatsApp Could Offer Improved Navigation on iPad With Left-Aligned Sidebar
  7. Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Moto Razr 60 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices
  8. Samsung W26 Launched With 8-Inch Main Display, 200-Megapixel Primary Camera: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 15 Key Display Features Teased; BOE Set to Unveil New Smartphone Screen on October 14
  10. Bitcoin Price Slips to $114,800 as US Tariff Shock Triggers Crypto Market Reset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »