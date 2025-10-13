Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is now available for purchase in India. The latest Galaxy M series smartphone was launched in the country last week in two distinct colourways. It runs on an Exynos 1330 chipset and features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G features a 6.7-inch display and has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price in India, Sale offers

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G price in India is set at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is currently up for sale in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colour options, through the company's website and Amazon. Samsung is providing up to three months of no-cost EMI options for the phone, starting at Rs. 5166 per month. Standard EMI offers start at Rs. 840 per month.

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G phone include an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 for customers buying the handset using an HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Samsung Axis Bank credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent cashback.

Shoppers can avail a coupon discount of Rs. 500 on Amazon. Shoppers can get up to three percent cashback and welcome rewards on payments made using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G runs on Android 15-based One UI 7, and it is confirmed to get six OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (‎1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 1,100 nits HBM peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset runs on the Exynos 1330 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the rear, the Galaxy M17 5G boasts a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G offers several AI features like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live. It has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.