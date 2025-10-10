Samsung Galaxy M17 5G was launched in India on Friday. The new Samsung handset will be sold in the country via the company's online store and Amazon. It will be offered in two distinct colourways. The phone carries a triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera is paired with a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also offers faster CPU performance and a bigger battery than its predecessor, the Galaxy M16 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, according to the press release. The higher-end options with 6GB and 8GB RAM, with the same onboard storage, will cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively. Additionally, customers will be able to avail themselves of interest-free EMIs of up to three months with credit and debit cards of select banks.

The new Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will go on sale on October 13 via Amazon, the company website, and specific retail stores. It will be offered in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colourways.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone, which runs Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. It sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ (‎1,080x2,340 pixels) resolution and 1,100 nits HBM peak brightness. The screen features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, too. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users will be able to expand the onboard storage, too, via a microSD card.

For optics, the latest Galaxy M-series phone carries a triple rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, coupled with a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a tear-drop cutout on top of the display.

Samsung promises six OS upgrades, along with six years of security updates for the Galaxy M17 5G. It also ships with a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools, like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live. It also supports On-device Voice Mail, Samsung Knox Vault, Voice Focus, and Samsung Wallet. With this, people will be able to “Tap & Pay” with their Galaxy M-series phone.

According to the company, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance. It supports ‎Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi for connectivity. It is also equipped with a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. In terms of dimensions, the new handset measures ‎75x77.9x164.4mm, while weighing about 192g.