Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The handset sports a fusion design where the rear panel appears to have a dual-textured finish. Notably, the phone shares similarities with the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, which are already available for purchase in the country.

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999. It will be available for purchase in India via Amazon, the Samsung India website, and select offline retail stores starting September 26. Customers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 bank discount to get the phone at a lower effective price. The handset is offered in two colour options — Coral Green and Thunder Black.

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000nits of peak brightness level. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It supports up to 16GB of RAM including virtual RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor as well. The phone supports dual recording where users can simultaneously record with the front and the back cameras.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M55s 5G with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is equipped with Samsung's Knox Vault security and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 7.8mm in thickness.

