Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy M55s India Launch Date Set for September 23; Design and Key Specifications Revealed

Samsung Galaxy M55s India Launch Date Set for September 23; Design and Key Specifications Revealed

Samsung Galaxy M55s will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera along with a selfie camera with the same resolution.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2024 21:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55s India Launch Date Set for September 23; Design and Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M55s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M55s will be launched in India on September 23
  • The handset will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display
  • The Samsung Galaxy M55s is equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M55s will be launched in India soon, according to the company. The South Korean firm's upcoming Galaxy M series smartphone will be available in two colour options and feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera along with a selfie camera with the same resolution. The Samsung Galaxy M55 (Review) that was launched earlier this year was equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy M55s India Launch Date Announced

Samsung Galaxy M55s will be launched in India on September 23, the company announced on Wednesday. The next midrange smartphone from the company will be sold in Coral Green and Thunder Black colourways in India. Samsung is yet to announce RAM and storage configurations for the upcoming Galaxy M55s handset.

Samsung Galaxy M55s Specifications (Expected)

A microsite on Amazon has revealed some of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M55s, ahead of its debut. The smartphone is confirmed to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000nits peak brightness. Samsung says that the phone has a thickness of 7.8mm, which is identical to the Galaxy M55 model that was launched in India in April.

Samsung is also touting the camera specifications of the Galaxy M55s, ahead of the smartphone's debut. It is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It will support both Samsung's 'Nightography' low light camera features and No Shake Cam mode.

According to the company, the Samsung Galaxy M55s will also be equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The handset will let users capture images and video simultaneous using the front and rear cameras. Other details related to the Galaxy M55s are likely to be revealed in the days leading up to its debut. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M55s

upcoming
Samsung Galaxy M55s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Four years of OS updates
  • Minimal design
  • Good cameras for daylight photography
  • Good battery life
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • No Gorilla Glass
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M55s, Samsung Galaxy M55s Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M series, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Has Been Rated by ESRB for PS5, PC

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M55s India Launch Date Set for September 23; Design and Key Specifications Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart BBD 2024 Sale: These Flagship Phones to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000
  2. Reliance Jio Offers 1 Year Free AirFiber With Diwali Dhamaka Offer
  3. OnePlus 13 Could Offer Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped
  4. Honor's Tri-Fold Phone Might Be Thinner Than the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review
  6. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Now Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price
  7. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Has Been Rated by ESRB for PS5, PC
  8. Vivo V40e India Launch, Design, Key Features Confirmed: Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M55s India Launch Date Set for September 23; Design and Key Specifications Revealed
  2. Infinix Zero Flip 5G Confirmed to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, 120Hz Display
  3. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Has Been Rated by ESRB for PS5, PC
  4. Amazfit Helio Ring Now Available for Pre-Order in India in Three Size Options: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme GT 6 Reportedly Getting Google’s Magic Compose and Five Other AI Features
  6. Meta Inks Long Term Deal With Ray-Ban to Extend Smart Glasses Partnership
  7. Reliance Jio Announces ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ Offer With 1 Year Complimentary AirFiber Subscription: Details
  8. OnePlus 13 Leaked Design Render Suggests New Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped Again
  9. Gemini on Web Gets Google Keep, Google Tasks Extensions Support
  10. Infinix Zero 40 5G With Infinix AI, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »