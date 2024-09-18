Samsung Galaxy M55s will be launched in India soon, according to the company. The South Korean firm's upcoming Galaxy M series smartphone will be available in two colour options and feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera along with a selfie camera with the same resolution. The Samsung Galaxy M55 (Review) that was launched earlier this year was equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy M55s India Launch Date Announced

Samsung Galaxy M55s will be launched in India on September 23, the company announced on Wednesday. The next midrange smartphone from the company will be sold in Coral Green and Thunder Black colourways in India. Samsung is yet to announce RAM and storage configurations for the upcoming Galaxy M55s handset.

Samsung Galaxy M55s Specifications (Expected)

A microsite on Amazon has revealed some of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M55s, ahead of its debut. The smartphone is confirmed to sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000nits peak brightness. Samsung says that the phone has a thickness of 7.8mm, which is identical to the Galaxy M55 model that was launched in India in April.

Samsung is also touting the camera specifications of the Galaxy M55s, ahead of the smartphone's debut. It is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It will support both Samsung's 'Nightography' low light camera features and No Shake Cam mode.

According to the company, the Samsung Galaxy M55s will also be equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The handset will let users capture images and video simultaneous using the front and rear cameras. Other details related to the Galaxy M55s are likely to be revealed in the days leading up to its debut.

