Samsung Galaxy F16 5G has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 128GB storage, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The company has now revealed the prices of the three RAM variants of the handset. It is currently available for purchase in the country via the official website and Flipkart. The handset ships with Android 15-based One UI 7 and will get six OS upgrades as well as six years of security updates. The Galaxy F16 5G succeeds the Galaxy F15 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM option, while the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. All three variants come with 128GB storage. The phone is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Samsung India website. It is offered in Bling Black, Glam Green, and Vibing Blue colour options.

The company is currently offering a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy F16 5G through the official e-store. SBI and Axis Bank customers can avail of an additional Rs. 1,000 discount. Buyers are eligible for a 6-month no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 2,078.48.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 skin on top. It will get six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy F16 5G carries a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera holds a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. It supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and USB Type-C connectivity. It has dimensions of 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.9mm and weighs 191g.

