Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on September 4. Leaked details about the handset have done the rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. We have had a hint of the design, price range and several key features of the upcoming model. It is expected to feature an Exynos 2400 SoC and sport a design similar to the base Galaxy S25. Now, some of the accessories of the Fan Edition smartphone, and their prices, have been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Accessories Leaked

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (sudhanshu_1414_) shared images and prices of various Samsung Galaxy S25 FE accessories, including protective cases, in a series of posts on Threads. The leaked images indicate that the handset will feature a vertically placed pill-shaped rear camera module in the top left corner of the panel.

According to the posts, the official Clear Case of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will cost EUR 30 (roughly Rs. 3,100), while the Silicone Case will be priced at EUR 40 (roughly Rs. 4,100). The tipster added that the Rugged Case is expected to be listed at EUR 49 (roughly Rs. 5,000).

Meanwhile, the Standing Grip Case and the Kindsuit Case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will likely be sold at EUR 55 (roughly Rs. 5,600) and EUR 60 (roughly Rs. 6,100), respectively. The official anti-reflecting film for the handset is said to be marked at EUR 30 (roughly Rs. 3,100).

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Features (Expected)

In the US, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be priced at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 57,000) and $709.99 (roughly Rs. 62,300) for the 128GB and 256GB storage variants, respectively. In some European regions, the base 128GB option may cost EUR 789.99 (roughly Rs. 81,000), while in South Korea, it is expected to be marked below KRW 1 million (roughly Rs. 63,200).

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will likely have a 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It may feature an Exynos 2400 SoC with 8GB of RAM. It will likely ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. The handset is expected to pack a 4,900mAh battery and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is tipped to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. The phone may include a 12-megapixel selfie snapper as well.