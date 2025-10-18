Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Create Most Detailed Radio Map of Early Universe Using MWA

Astronomers using nine years of MWA data have set the strongest limits yet on the 21-cm hydrogen signal from the universe’s dark ages.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 October 2025 18:07 IST
Scientists Create Most Detailed Radio Map of Early Universe Using MWA

Photo Credit: ICRAR

Using nine years of MWA data, astronomers set record 21-cm limits, unveiling early cosmic heating origins

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • MWA data sets tightest limits on 21-cm hydrogen signal yet
  • Findings hint early black holes warmed the intergalactic medium
  • SKA telescope may soon detect this faint cosmic radio glow
Advertisement

Astronomers are narrowing down on the evidence of the universe in its dark ages by searching for the faint 21-centimeter radio signal emitted by early-day hydrogen. It is a very faint emission, which happens due to a spin-flip transition in the hydrogen atoms, and it functions as a cosmic thermometer showing when the earliest stars and black holes started heating the gas between galaxies. Based on close to ten years of observations of the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) in Australia, scientists have produced the most detailed radio map of the early universe so far and placed the most stringent constraints on this ancient signal.

Methods and Challenges

According to the research, the team led by Nunhokee relied on more than nine years of the MWA observations in the Western Australian region to seek a weak signal of hydrogen 21-cm. They simply attacked the line that is normally obscured by bright foreground noise of the Milky Way and the telescope.

Their sophisticated statistical filtering methods were able to isolate the signal and produced a cosmic radio sky map that was cleaner than ever before and a narrower upper limit on its strength.

Implications and Future Prospects

The team found no evidence for a cold early universe's absorption feature, ruling out an extremely cold cosmic dawn. Instead, the limits suggest the intergalactic medium was warmed by this epoch, consistent with models where X-rays from early black holes and stellar remnants heated the gas.

This work provides the first observational hint of a heated intergalactic medium at redshifts ~6.5-7.0. The next-generation Square Kilometer Array (SKA) radio telescope is expected to detect the 21-cm signal, with only a few hours of data needed to reveal this cosmic signal.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Universe, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Former Assassin's Creed Boss Says He Was Asked to 'Step Aside' by Ubisoft
Ryugu Samples Reveal Ancient Water Flow on Asteroid for a Billion Years

Related Stories

Scientists Create Most Detailed Radio Map of Early Universe Using MWA
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Thanal Comes to OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Action Thriller
  2. OnePlus 15: Everything We Know Ahead of Its Upcoming Launch in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Imbam Is Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This Deepak Parambol Starrer Malayali Drama
  2. Mysterious Asteroid Impact Found in Australia, But the Crater is Missing
  3. Thanal Comes to OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Action Thriller
  4. Madam Sengupta Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch This Bangla Crime Thriller
  5. Ryugu Samples Reveal Ancient Water Flow on Asteroid for a Billion Years
  6. Scientists Create Most Detailed Radio Map of Early Universe Using MWA
  7. Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch Jeremy Renner's Crime Drama
  8. Our Fault Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace Starrer
  9. The Conjuring: Last Rites Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Latest Installment from the Horror Franchise
  10. Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release: Know When to Watch This Shefali Shah Thriller Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »