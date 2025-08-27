Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE US Prices Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be unveiled on September 19.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 12:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE US Prices Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (pictured) was launched in late September 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may get an Exynos 2400 chipset with 8GB of RAM
  • The handset may get a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protected display
  • The Galaxy S25 FE may support 45W wired, 25W wireless fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has appeared on several online retailing sites, suggesting an imminent launch. The European pricing for the handset has already been leaked. The prices of the phone in the US have now surfaced online. The premature listing has also revealed the possible colourways of the purported model. It is expected to be unveiled by September 19. The smartphone could be powered by an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC and a 4,900mAh battery. It may get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in the US (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will likely cost $649.99 (roughly Rs. 57,000) and $709.99 (roughly Rs. 62,300) for the 128GB and 256GB storage variants, respectively, according to a SammyGuru report, citing an SHI listing. The handset, with 8GB of RAM, is expected to be sold in Jet Black, Navy, Ice Blue, and Titanium colour options.

However, at the time of writing, the SHI listing displayed slightly higher prices. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are listed at $786 (roughly Rs. 68,900) and $858 (roughly Rs. 75,200), respectively, on the website. Readers are therefore advised to take all information with a pinch of salt, unless something more official arises. galaxy s25 fe price us inline galaxy s25 fe price

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in Other Regions, Features (Expected)

Notably, in select European countries like Portugal, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be priced at EUR 789.99 (roughly Rs. 81,000) for the 128GB option. It is also tipped to be priced under KRW 1 million (roughly Rs. 63,200) in South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340×1,080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It could be powered by a 4nm Exynos 2400 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone will likely ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

For optics, the Galaxy S25 FE could get a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel OIS-backed telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom at the back. It will likely carry a 12-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset may feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be backed by a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 25W wireless fast charging.

Sucharita Ganguly
