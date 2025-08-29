Samsung is all set to host a Galaxy Unpacked hardware launch event on September 4 to unveil its upcoming addition of the Galaxy S25 series, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. Ahead of its arrival, promotional materials for the handset have been leaked by a publication, giving us yet another look at the handset from various angles. These images also show the handset in all four colour options it is expected to be available in.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Marketing images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE were leaked by Android Headlines, and they reveal that the handset will sport a design akin to the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus models. It might have a flat frame and three distinct camera rings vertically placed in the top-left corner of the back panel, along with an LED flash.

On the front, the purported Galaxy S25 FE is seen with minimal bezels and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The power and volume buttons appear to be located on the right side of the frame. We can also see antenna bands that run along the sides of the phone. There's a SIM tray, USB Type-C port, microphone, and speaker grille on the bottom edge, while there is another microphone on the top.

Leaked promotional material of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The phone's sides may not be colour-matched to the rear panel, unlike its flagship counterparts.

The leak also reveals all the colourways of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. It is expected to be available in four finishes — Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White. The first appears to be a pale lavender shade, whereas Navy has a more saturated blue. Jetblack and White are Samsung's standard colourways that are also available on various other handsets.

Apart from the design, the leaked promotional material also sheds light on some of the handset's features. It is said to come with the Galaxy AI suite, along with Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI assistant. As per the report, the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will also come with a cross-app experience for Google apps, Samsung's proprietary apps, and third-party apps.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Galaxy S25 FE at the Galaxy event on September 9.