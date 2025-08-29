Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images

The purported Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might launch in four colourways.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 11:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to have a similar design as the standard and Plus (pictured) models

Highlights
  • Galaxy S25 FE may come in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White colourways
  • Leaked promo material shows the phone’s design from all angles
  • The handset is said to feature Galaxy AI, Circle to Search, and Gemini
Advertisement

Samsung is all set to host a Galaxy Unpacked hardware launch event on September 4 to unveil its upcoming addition of the Galaxy S25 series, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. Ahead of its arrival, promotional materials for the handset have been leaked by a publication, giving us yet another look at the handset from various angles. These images also show the handset in all four colour options it is expected to be available in.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Marketing images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE were leaked by Android Headlines, and they reveal that the handset will sport a design akin to the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus models. It might have a flat frame and three distinct camera rings vertically placed in the top-left corner of the back panel, along with an LED flash.

On the front, the purported Galaxy S25 FE is seen with minimal bezels and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The power and volume buttons appear to be located on the right side of the frame. We can also see antenna bands that run along the sides of the phone. There's a SIM tray, USB Type-C port, microphone, and speaker grille on the bottom edge, while there is another microphone on the top.

samsung galaxy s25 fe leak android headlines Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Leaked promotional material of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The phone's sides may not be colour-matched to the rear panel, unlike its flagship counterparts.

The leak also reveals all the colourways of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. It is expected to be available in four finishes — Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White. The first appears to be a pale lavender shade, whereas Navy has a more saturated blue. Jetblack and White are Samsung's standard colourways that are also available on various other handsets.

Apart from the design, the leaked promotional material also sheds light on some of the handset's features. It is said to come with the Galaxy AI suite, along with Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI assistant. As per the report, the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will also come with a cross-app experience for Google apps, Samsung's proprietary apps, and third-party apps.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Galaxy S25 FE at the Galaxy event on September 9.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Camera, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE colours, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch, Samsung, Samsung Event
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Confirms Plans for GCUL Layer-1 Blockchain Project for Financial Institutions

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Teams Up With TuneIn to Boost Radio Features
  2. BSNL BiTV 'Premium Pack' Announced With Over 25 OTT Platforms: Check Price
  3. Your Gmail Password Might Have Been Leaked: How to Secure Your Account
  4. Google's Phone App Now Supports 'Profile Cards': Here's How to Set Yours Up
  5. Amazfit Helio Strap, Amazfit Balance 2Â Launched in India: Check Prices
  6. Huawei Mate XTs Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of September 9 Debut
  7. Crystal Dynamics Announces Layoffs, Says Tomb Raider Is Unaffected
  8. Apple, Samsung Reportedly Send Legal Notices to Xiaomi Over Recent Ads
  9. Poco F7 5G Long-Term Review: A Gamers' Delight
  10. Honor Magic V5 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Globally: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset, Android 16 Listed on Geekbench
  2. Microsoft Unveils Its First Fully Homegrown AI Models; Set to Bring New Features to Copilot
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images
  4. Apple Powerbeats Fit Earbuds Teased With Familiar Design Ahead of Fall 2025 Launch
  5. Google Confirms Plans for GCUL Layer-1 Blockchain Project for Financial Institutions
  6. Honor Magic V5 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,820mAh Battery Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. BSNL Announces Special Offer on Entry-Level Broadband Plans With Discounts, Free One Month Usage
  8. Apple’s Crossbody Strap Accessory for iPhone 17 Cases Leaked; May Use Magnetic Mechanism for Versatility
  9. RIL 48th AGM 2025 Today: How to Watch LIVE, Expected Announcements
  10. Samsung SmartThings Family Care Update Adds New Safety Features, Simplifies Setup Process
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »