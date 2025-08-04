Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung’s One UI 8 Said to Have Released an AI Powered Voice Captioning Feature in China

Samsung’s One UI 8 Said to Have Released an AI-Powered Voice Captioning Feature in China

The AI-powered Voice Captioning feature is said to be able to translate and summarise captions in multiple languages.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 August 2025 18:01 IST
Samsung’s One UI 8 Said to Have Released an AI-Powered Voice Captioning Feature in China

Some netizens claimed that the feature can also be installed in One UI 7 via APK

Highlights
  • The AI feature can transcribe live conversations and video calls
  • The text summaries and transcriptions can be saved as a Word file
  • Users can display content based on the sound source
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly launching a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature in China, which is essentially an enhanced version of the existing Live Captions. As per the tipster, the feature is called Voice Captioning, and it can transcribe live conversations, users' voices via a microphone, and audio coming from the phone in real-time. Currently, the feature is said to be available only in China with the One UI 8 operating system. It is also said to be capable of generating real-time captions in multiple languages.

Samsung's One UI 8 is Said to Have Added a New AI Feature

According to Galaxy Techie on X (formerly known as Twitter), a user who claims to be the moderator of the r/OneUI subreddit, the South Korean tech giant has exclusively launched a new AI feature in China dubbed Voice Captioning. The tipster also shared images of the feature and highlighted its functionality.

voice captioning samsung galaxytechie Voice Captioning

The Voice Captioning feature in One UI 8 in China
Photo Credit: X/GalaxyTechie

 

Samsung's existing Live Caption feature can transcribe calls in real-time in the same language as the conversation. Based on the images shared, Voice Captioning expands this functionality and brings real-time caption generation to anything the user speaks (via the device's microphone) or voice coming from a video or a media file.

This means users can generate a voiceover of a video playing on their device, and choose whether the feature creates captions of what the user says or the content of the video itself. Additionally, the feature is also capable of generating captions in multiple languages in real-time. The list of supported languages was not disclosed by the tipster. The feature is reportedly part of Samsung's Galaxy AI offerings.

To increase the feature's usability, Voice Captioning can also generate summaries of the transcription in multiple languages, save the transcription and summary as a Word file, and save the audio to help the user refer to the original conversation. It is currently being shipped with the One UI 8 OS.

Activating the feature, as shown in the images, involves a couple of steps. Users will first have to add the Voice Captioning shortcut to the Quick Settings panel and allow required permissions. Then, they will also have to choose supported languages for translations. It is unclear when the feature will be available in regions outside of China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 8, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Galaxy AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Instagram Not Allowing Users To Go Live If They Don’t Have 1,000 Followers

Related Stories

Samsung’s One UI 8 Said to Have Released an AI-Powered Voice Captioning Feature in China
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Bluetooth Speaker Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale
  2. These are the Best-Selling Products from Amazon's Freedom Festival Sale
  3. Vivo Y400 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price
  4. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Avoid Texts From Strangers This Way
  5. Don't Have 1,000 Followers? Can't Go Live on Instagram
  6. Lenovo Legion R7000 (2025) Launched With Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU: See Price
  7. Honor Play 70 Plus Launched With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip: Check Price
  8. Airtel Expands Its Cloud Platform to Other Telecom Businesses
  9. Infinix GT 30 5G+ to Launch in India on August 8 With These Features
  10. Samsung's New AI Feature Can Transcribe Your Voice in Real-Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco Teases Arrival of New Smartphone; Poco M7 Plus India Launch Date, Price Range Tipped
  2. Samsung’s One UI 8 Said to Have Released an AI-Powered Voice Captioning Feature in China
  3. Boult Adopts New GoBoult Branding in India; Unveils New Logo
  4. Instagram Not Allowing Users To Go Live If They Don’t Have 1,000 Followers
  5. Airtel Cloud Launched by Xtelify as Gen AI-Ready Cloud Platform for Telecom Businesses
  6. Samsung's 'Big Celebration, Bigger Screen Sale' Offers Vision AI Smart TV Buyers a Soundbar, Another TV
  7. Starfield to Reportedly Release on PS5 in Spring 2026, Alongside New Expansion
  8. Truecaller to Discontinue Call Recording Feature on iPhones from September 30
  9. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Developing Username Keys to Help Users Avoid Unsolicited Messages
  10. Vivo Y04s Launched With 6.74-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »