Samsung is reportedly launching a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature in China, which is essentially an enhanced version of the existing Live Captions. As per the tipster, the feature is called Voice Captioning, and it can transcribe live conversations, users' voices via a microphone, and audio coming from the phone in real-time. Currently, the feature is said to be available only in China with the One UI 8 operating system. It is also said to be capable of generating real-time captions in multiple languages.

Samsung's One UI 8 is Said to Have Added a New AI Feature

According to Galaxy Techie on X (formerly known as Twitter), a user who claims to be the moderator of the r/OneUI subreddit, the South Korean tech giant has exclusively launched a new AI feature in China dubbed Voice Captioning. The tipster also shared images of the feature and highlighted its functionality.

Samsung's existing Live Caption feature can transcribe calls in real-time in the same language as the conversation. Based on the images shared, Voice Captioning expands this functionality and brings real-time caption generation to anything the user speaks (via the device's microphone) or voice coming from a video or a media file.

This means users can generate a voiceover of a video playing on their device, and choose whether the feature creates captions of what the user says or the content of the video itself. Additionally, the feature is also capable of generating captions in multiple languages in real-time. The list of supported languages was not disclosed by the tipster. The feature is reportedly part of Samsung's Galaxy AI offerings.

To increase the feature's usability, Voice Captioning can also generate summaries of the transcription in multiple languages, save the transcription and summary as a Word file, and save the audio to help the user refer to the original conversation. It is currently being shipped with the One UI 8 OS.

Activating the feature, as shown in the images, involves a couple of steps. Users will first have to add the Voice Captioning shortcut to the Quick Settings panel and allow required permissions. Then, they will also have to choose supported languages for translations. It is unclear when the feature will be available in regions outside of China.