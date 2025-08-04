Samsung's ‘Big Celebration, Bigger Screen' campaign was announced on Monday, ahead of Independence Day. The sale event is currently open to customers in the country, and will conclude on August 31. Buyers can avail of deals on Samsung's AI-powered smart TVs, specifically on select models that are 55 inches or larger. Samsung's Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and Crystal 4K UHD TV range will be available with cashback offers. As part of the campaign, Samsung will also provide users with complimentary gifts. Buyers can take advantage of EMI plans and extended warranty on eligible TVs.

Samsung Announces Cashback Offers on Select Vision AI TVs

The company's Big Celebration, Bigger Screen sale began in India on August 1, with discounts on the company's Vision AI smart TVs. Customers buying select 55-inch and larger models from Samsung's Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and Crystal 4K UHD TV lineups will receive added benefits like a complimentary soundbar valued up to Rs. 93,000 or even a free TV worth up to Rs. 2,05,000.

As part of the ongoing campaign, Samsung is offering an extended three-year warranty on its eligible TV models. The company has also introduced EMI plans starting at Rs. 2,990 per month. Buyers can opt for no-cost EMI options with tenures of up to 30 months on select 55-inch and larger models.

Additionally, Samsung is offering up to 20 percent cashback when customers pay through select partner bank cards. Those using the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card can get an additional 10 percent cashback on top of existing offers.

The Big Celebration, Bigger Screen is accessible via the company's India website and retail outlets. The Samsung Neo QLED QN90F 4K smart TV, Neo QLED 8K QN900F model, and QLED LS03D 4K Frame smart TV are currently listed with EMI options and bundled offers. Samsung's Neo QLED 8K range is currently listed for a starting price of Rs. 2,62,990, instead of the original starting price of Rs. 2,72,990.

