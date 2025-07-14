Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Larger Battery, LTPO Display

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Larger Battery, LTPO Display

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications have reportedly been leaked. The handset is said to come with an Exynos 2400 chip and a 6.7-inch LTPO display.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 12:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Larger Battery, LTPO Display

Photo Credit: Samsung

The successor of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (pictured) is tipped to feature a similar design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen
  • The Galaxy S25 FE screen could get Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection
  • Samsung is yet to confirm the launch of the phone
Advertisement

Samsung, during its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, announced its new foldables, including the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which is the latest FE offering from the company. Meanwhile, reports with leaked specifications of another Fan Edition (FE) phone, Galaxy S25 FE, have been circulating on the web. The handset could feature the Exynos 2400 chip paired with 8GB RAM. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, which means it's an LTPO panel. Samsung's Galaxy FE products are usually priced slightly lower than its non-FE counterparts.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications (expected)

According to report by TechManiacs, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The phone's chipset will reportedly have similar performance as its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, that features an Exynos 2400e chip. The report added that the phone could feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO panel with a 1Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will reportedly get a rear triple-camera shooter with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. The selfie camera could reportedly get an upgrade over its predecessor and is tipped to use a 12-megapixel shooter at the front.

Moreover, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could reportedly pack a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 FE launched with a smaller 4,700mAh battery pack. Samsung is expected to offer the rumoured handset with three internal storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB onboard storage. Additionally, the rumoured FE smartphone could receive seven years of software updates from Samsung.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was recently seen listed on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database. The listing revealed the design of the rumoured handset, which seems to be similar to its predecessor. However, the earlier leaked renders of the phone hint that it could launch with thinner bezels than the Galaxy S24 FE. On top of the design, the WPC database also suggested that the phone could feature Qi2 wireless charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE features
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on PlayStation 5 and Accessories

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Larger Battery, LTPO Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »