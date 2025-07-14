Samsung, during its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, announced its new foldables, including the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which is the latest FE offering from the company. Meanwhile, reports with leaked specifications of another Fan Edition (FE) phone, Galaxy S25 FE, have been circulating on the web. The handset could feature the Exynos 2400 chip paired with 8GB RAM. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, which means it's an LTPO panel. Samsung's Galaxy FE products are usually priced slightly lower than its non-FE counterparts.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications (expected)

According to report by TechManiacs, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The phone's chipset will reportedly have similar performance as its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, that features an Exynos 2400e chip. The report added that the phone could feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO panel with a 1Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will reportedly get a rear triple-camera shooter with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. The selfie camera could reportedly get an upgrade over its predecessor and is tipped to use a 12-megapixel shooter at the front.

Moreover, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could reportedly pack a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 FE launched with a smaller 4,700mAh battery pack. Samsung is expected to offer the rumoured handset with three internal storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB onboard storage. Additionally, the rumoured FE smartphone could receive seven years of software updates from Samsung.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was recently seen listed on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database. The listing revealed the design of the rumoured handset, which seems to be similar to its predecessor. However, the earlier leaked renders of the phone hint that it could launch with thinner bezels than the Galaxy S24 FE. On top of the design, the WPC database also suggested that the phone could feature Qi2 wireless charging support.