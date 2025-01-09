Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leak Hints at Possible European Pricing, Colourways, Storage Options

Samsung Galaxy S25 is tipped to cost EUR 964 (roughly Rs. 85,000) for the base 128GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2025 19:39 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 22

Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S flagships will be unveiled on January 22. As we are inching towards the launch date, speculations surrounding the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are heating up. Most recently, an alleged retail listing from Europe has hinted at the colours, memory options, and price of the trio. The Galaxy S25 is said to come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants, while the Galaxy S25+ may lack the 128GB model. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to pack up to 1TB of storage.

91Mobiles Indonesia spotted the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra on a European retailer's database with possible pricing, colour options and storage variants for the European market. As per the screenshots of the listing shared by the publication, the vanilla and Plus variants of the lineup will be available in icy blue, mint, navy and silver colour options. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to come in titanium black, titanium grey, and titanium silver blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price Tipped 

Samsung Galaxy S25 is tipped to cost EUR 964 (roughly Rs. 85,000) for the 128GB storage version. The 256GB and 512GB versions are expected to be priced at EUR 1,026 (roughly Rs. 90,000) and EUR 1,151 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the 256GB and 512GB versions, respectively.

The Galaxy S25+ is said to cost EUR 1,235 (roughly Rs. 1,09,200) and EUR 1,359 (roughly Rs. 1,20,200) for the 512GB storage versions, respectively.

The high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, is said to cost EUR 1,557 (roughly Rs. 1,37,000), EUR 1,681 (roughly Rs. 1,48,000), and EUR 1,930 (roughly Rs. 1,70,000) for the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage versions, respectively.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 22 in San Jose with pre-reservations for the new Galaxy S series phones already live in India. The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected to launch during the event. Rumours also hint that a Galaxy S25 Slim model could be unveiled at the event.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
