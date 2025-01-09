Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to come with support for 45W wired charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2025 14:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is just around the corner
  • Leaks about the Galaxy S25 Ultra have left little to the imagination
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Samsung is all set to unveil its next generation of Galaxy S series at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked on January 22. As we wait for the formal reveal, a reliable tipster has suggested key specifications of the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra model. It is tipped to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Like the existing Galaxy S24 Ultra, the new model is likely to sport a Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come with slightly higher wireless charging speed than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

WinFuture's Roland Quandt (‪@rquandt.bsky.social‬) leaked the specifications of the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra on Bluesky. As per the post, the upcoming handset will feature a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display could have a peak brightness of 2600nits.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and it is said to be available in three RAM and storage configurations — 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. It is said to come with support for 45W wired charging as well as 25W wireless charging. This would be an upgrade over the 15W wireless charging speed offered by Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The purported Galaxy S25 Ultra could measure 162.8×77.6×8.2mm and weighs 219 grams. For comparison, last year's model measures 162.3×79.0×8.6mm and weighs 232 grams.

Samsung Recently Announced Its Next Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung is hosting its Unpacked event on January 22 in San Jose, and pre-reservations for the new Galaxy S series phones are already live in India. The teaser released by Samsung showcases four devices next to each other, hinting that four Galaxy S25 models will be launched during the launch event.

The handsets in question are likely to be the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra and a new Galaxy S25 Slim model, but Samsung has yet to announce the names of the smartphones.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra model is rumoured to be available in seven colourways, including three online exclusive shades. It is said to pack a quad rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
