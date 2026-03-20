Samsung appears to have revised the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in India, based on recent developments online and changes seen on the company's official website. The updated pricing is said to have come into effect from March 20, 2026, although Samsung has not made a formal announcement so far. Notably, the company has previously adjusted the pricing of older Galaxy S models following the launch of a new generation. With the Galaxy S26 series now introduced, a similar revision for the Galaxy S25 Ultra would not be unexpected, but it was unclear whether it would do the same this year, considering the rising cost of memory and other components.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Change Surfaces Online

In an X post, tipster Sanju Choudhary shared an image of what appears to be a retailer communication outlining updated pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, said to be effective from March 20, 2026. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the handset is said to be priced at Rs. 1,19,999, down from Rs. 1,29,999.

The 12GB + 512GB option of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to cost Rs. 1,39,999, reflecting a smaller reduction from its Rs. 1,41,999 launch price. The document also references a pricing change for the 12GB + 1TB model, but the updated price reflects an increase of Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 1,69,999, up from Rs. 1,65,999.

While the company has yet to make a formal announcement, the updated prices are already reflected on Samsung India's website for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants. The 1TB option was not listed on the site at the time of publishing this story, which may suggest it is out of stock or temporarily unavailable.

The leaked communication indicates that the revised pricing is part of a March 2026 scheme for channel partners and applies to existing inventory under a price protection policy. The South Korean tech giant has not offered a justification for these changes in prices. Gadgets 360 has contacted Samsung for an official response and will update the story once a statement is received.