Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to break cover in July. Like the previous book-style foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to be unveiled alongside the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7 model. While we wait for the official launch, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has allegedly been spotted in the Geekbench database. The device was reportedly listed with the model number SM-F966U. The new listing suggests that the phone will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Benchmark Confirms Specifications

Reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) spotted the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 7 on Geekbench with model number SM-F966U. It is said to have scored 18,143 points on the OpenCL test. The motherboard of the phone is shown with codename 'Sun' with Adreno 830 GPU, and the test suggests the presence of an eight-core CPU with a 3.53GHz base frequency and 4.47Ghz peak frequency. These CPU speeds and codename are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Like the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is believed to use the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset in its foldable.

The listing also shed light on the OS and RAM of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is seen with Android 16, and it could run on One UI 8 out of the box. The handset is listed with 10.72GB RAM, that it is likely to be translated to 12GB.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to go official in July at Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. They could be announced alongside the company's first tri-fold smartphone.

As per recent leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will pack a 4,400mAh battery, 25W wired charging speed, a 200-megapixel main rear camera, and an improved under-display camera. It is tipped to start at Rs. 1,64,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration. It is said to be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.