Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the purported successor to this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, is expected to launch next year. While the key features and pricing of the handset, along with its launch timeline, are still under wraps, some of its specifications have surfaced online. The rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be equipped with a larger capacity battery than its predecessor. This year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 did not feature S-Pen support. However, the tech company is reportedly bringing it back with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This comes months after a report highlighted that the company is looking for ways to develop the S-Pen with thinner technologies.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The South Korean publication DealSite reports (in Korean) that the flexible display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be manufactured using the “laser-drilling metal plate technology” (translated from Korean) to minimise the crease on the inside screen. Moreover, the rumoured smartphone will also be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is larger than the 4,400mAh cell that arrived with its predecessor.

Samsung will reportedly reintroduce support for its S-Pen stylus with its next-generation book-style foldable. This year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, which was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9, arrived without S Pen support. The functionality was removed to achieve a thinner form factor. For reference, the company's latest Z series handset measures 4.2mm when unfolded.

A report recently claimed that the company is researching and developing “thinner and more innovative” technologies to develop the S-Pen stylus. Samsung is said to bring back stylus support after it achieves a certain“level of perfection”. The tech giant might also consider the increasing consumer demand for the same, as its flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra also missed out on certain S-Pen features this year.

It becomes increasingly important for Samsung to maintain its first-mover advantage in the category, as its principal competitor, Apple, is expected to launch its own horizontally folding iPhone Fold next year. Apple's foldable handset is rumoured to sport a crease-free flexible screen. It could be powered by Apple's 2nm A20 Pro chip.