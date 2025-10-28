Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Larger Battery, Reintroduce S-Pen Support

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to launch in 2026 as the successor to this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 13:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Larger Battery, Reintroduce S-Pen Support

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 might rival Apple’s first foldable
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to sport a crease-free display
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, the purported successor to this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, is expected to launch next year. While the key features and pricing of the handset, along with its launch timeline, are still under wraps, some of its specifications have surfaced online. The rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be equipped with a larger capacity battery than its predecessor. This year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 did not feature S-Pen support. However, the tech company is reportedly bringing it back with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This comes months after a report highlighted that the company is looking for ways to develop the S-Pen with thinner technologies.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The South Korean publication DealSite reports (in Korean) that the flexible display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be manufactured using the “laser-drilling metal plate technology” (translated from Korean) to minimise the crease on the inside screen. Moreover, the rumoured smartphone will also be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is larger than the 4,400mAh cell that arrived with its predecessor.

Samsung will reportedly reintroduce support for its S-Pen stylus with its next-generation book-style foldable. This year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, which was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9, arrived without S Pen support. The functionality was removed to achieve a thinner form factor. For reference, the company's latest Z series handset measures 4.2mm when unfolded.

A report recently claimed that the company is researching and developing “thinner and more innovative” technologies to develop the S-Pen stylus. Samsung is said to bring back stylus support after it achieves a certain“level of perfection”. The tech giant might also consider the increasing consumer demand for the same, as its flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra also missed out on certain S-Pen features this year.

It becomes increasingly important for Samsung to maintain its first-mover advantage in the category, as its principal competitor, Apple, is expected to launch its own horizontally folding iPhone Fold next year. Apple's foldable handset is rumoured to sport a crease-free flexible screen. It could be powered by Apple's 2nm A20 Pro chip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Battlefield Redsec, Battlefield 6's Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode, Arrives October 28

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Said to Feature Larger Battery, Reintroduce S-Pen Support
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 17 Review
  3. Adobe Will Now Let You Generate Audio Tracks and Voiceovers in Firefly
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Battlefield 6's Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode Launches October 28
  6. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Support LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 Storage
  8. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
#Latest Stories
  1. Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November
  2. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
  3. Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
  4. Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App
  5. Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
  6. iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
  7. Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
  8. Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
  9. US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
  10. Realme C85 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »