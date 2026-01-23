Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26+ With 12GB of RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of February Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 January 2026 09:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26+ With 12GB of RAM Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of February Launch

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy S26+ Geekbench listing hints at Exynos 2600 chipset
  • The handset is listed as running Android 16
  • Galaxy S26+ may ship with 12GB of RAM
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched in India and the global markets in February. It is expected to comprise three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the purported Samsung Galaxy S26+ South Korean variant been sighted on a benchmarking website. The listing reveals some of its key specifications. The upcoming Samsung handset is expected to arrive with an octa-core processor and 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Geekbench Listing

A Samsung handset bearing the model number "SM-S947N" has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). Judging by its model number and chipset details, it is anticipated to be the South Korean variant of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26+. The handset shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.76GHz.

The SoC appears to comprise one Cluster 1 core clocked at 3.80GHz, three Cluster 2 cores operating at 3.26GHz, and three Cluster 3 cores capped at the 2.76GHz base frequency. Per speculation, this is the South Korean tech conglomerate's Exynos 2600 chipset, built on the 2nm GAA process.

The SoC is said to be paired with an Xclipse 960 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S26+ may be paired with approximately 10.64GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with One UI 8.5 software. It has a motherboard with “s5e9965” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores of the Samsung Galaxy S26+ provide us with an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch in India and the global markets. In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered an OpenCL score of 24964 points. For comparison, the OpenCL score for the Galaxy S25+ is around the 18,000 points mark.

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be launched on February 25. The handsets are expected to go on sale beginning March 11.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Launch, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

