The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched in India and the global markets in February. It is expected to comprise three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the purported Samsung Galaxy S26+ South Korean variant been sighted on a benchmarking website. The listing reveals some of its key specifications. The upcoming Samsung handset is expected to arrive with an octa-core processor and 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Geekbench Listing

A Samsung handset bearing the model number "SM-S947N" has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). Judging by its model number and chipset details, it is anticipated to be the South Korean variant of the purported Samsung Galaxy S26+. The handset shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 2.76GHz.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus (SM-S947N) — South Korea variant 🇰🇷



Confirmed to feature Samsung's in-house Exynos 2600, built on the 2nm GAA process.



CPU (10 cores) configuration:

- 1× C1 Ultra (3MB L2) @ 3.80GHz

- 3× C1 Pro @ 3.26GHz

- 6× C1 Pro @ 2.76GHz

🎮 GPU: Xclipse 960

🍭… pic.twitter.com/MQL3nIhLfU — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 22, 2026

The SoC appears to comprise one Cluster 1 core clocked at 3.80GHz, three Cluster 2 cores operating at 3.26GHz, and three Cluster 3 cores capped at the 2.76GHz base frequency. Per speculation, this is the South Korean tech conglomerate's Exynos 2600 chipset, built on the 2nm GAA process.

The SoC is said to be paired with an Xclipse 960 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S26+ may be paired with approximately 10.64GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and may ship with One UI 8.5 software. It has a motherboard with “s5e9965” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores of the Samsung Galaxy S26+ provide us with an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch in India and the global markets. In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered an OpenCL score of 24964 points. For comparison, the OpenCL score for the Galaxy S25+ is around the 18,000 points mark.

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be launched on February 25. The handsets are expected to go on sale beginning March 11.