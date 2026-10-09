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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Pricing Details, OLED Display Details Leaked Months Before Anticipated Launch

Samsung Galaxy S27 series will reportedly include four models, unlike its predecessor.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 10:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Pricing Details, OLED Display Details Leaked Months Before Anticipated Launch

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might succeed this year's Galaxy S26 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 might feature an Exynos chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could sport a redesigned deco
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the new phones
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Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched in India and other global markets early next year, succeeding this year's Galaxy S26 lineup. The next-generation flagship S27 series will reportedly include four models, namely Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S27, with the Pro model becoming the latest member of the Galaxy S family. Months before their anticipated launch, the pricing details of the four smartphones have surfaced online. Moreover, the leak reveals the name of the AMOLED panels that Samsung will use for its new Samsung Galaxy S27 series.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Price, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Schrödinger (@phonefuturist) has shared the global pricing and display details of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 series. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S27 will reportedly start at $899 (roughly Rs. 87,000) in the US and South Korea and $999 (about Rs. 97,000) in other global markets. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S27+ is expected to cost $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000) and $1,199 (about Rs. 1,16,000) in the markets, respectively.

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The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will reportedly be priced at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,26,000) in the US, while costing $1,399 (about Rs. 1,35,000) globally. Lastly, the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to be priced at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,35,000) in the US, $1,499 (about Rs. 1,45,000) in South Korea, and between $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,45,000) and $1,549 (about Rs. 1,50,000) in select global markets.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are said to feature 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with Samsung's M14+ luminescent material. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra could boast 6.47-inch and 6.9-inch AMOLED displays with Samsung's latest M16 luminescent material. However, it is worth noting that the anticipated launch of the Galaxy S27 series is still months away, and the company has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should take them with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that select models in the Samsung Galaxy S27 series will be launched with Samsung's unreleased Exynos 2700 chipset. The company has reportedly increased the production of the 2nm chipset by 10 percent compared to its predecessor, the Exynos 2600 SoC.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Price, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S27 Price, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S27 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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