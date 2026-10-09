Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched in India and other global markets early next year, succeeding this year's Galaxy S26 lineup. The next-generation flagship S27 series will reportedly include four models, namely Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S27, with the Pro model becoming the latest member of the Galaxy S family. Months before their anticipated launch, the pricing details of the four smartphones have surfaced online. Moreover, the leak reveals the name of the AMOLED panels that Samsung will use for its new Samsung Galaxy S27 series.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Price, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Schrödinger (@phonefuturist) has shared the global pricing and display details of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 series. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S27 will reportedly start at $899 (roughly Rs. 87,000) in the US and South Korea and $999 (about Rs. 97,000) in other global markets. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S27+ is expected to cost $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000) and $1,199 (about Rs. 1,16,000) in the markets, respectively.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Galaxy S27 series pricing 🇺🇸 US/ 🇰🇷SK | 🌍 Int'l* S27: $899 | $999 — M14+ S27+: $1,099 | $1,199 — M14+ S27 Pro: $1,299 | $1,399 — M16 S27 Ultra: $1,399/$1,499 | $1,499–$1,549 — M16 Regional pricing varies. Current targets, subject to change. — Schrödinger (@phonefuturist) October 7, 2026

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will reportedly be priced at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,26,000) in the US, while costing $1,399 (about Rs. 1,35,000) globally. Lastly, the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to be priced at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,35,000) in the US, $1,499 (about Rs. 1,45,000) in South Korea, and between $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,45,000) and $1,549 (about Rs. 1,50,000) in select global markets.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are said to feature 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with Samsung's M14+ luminescent material. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra could boast 6.47-inch and 6.9-inch AMOLED displays with Samsung's latest M16 luminescent material. However, it is worth noting that the anticipated launch of the Galaxy S27 series is still months away, and the company has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should take them with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that select models in the Samsung Galaxy S27 series will be launched with Samsung's unreleased Exynos 2700 chipset. The company has reportedly increased the production of the 2nm chipset by 10 percent compared to its predecessor, the Exynos 2600 SoC.