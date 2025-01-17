Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 was launched in India in February 2024 with military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification and an IP68 rating. The South Korean smartphone brand is reportedly working on a Pro version of the Galaxy XCover 7. Samsung is yet to confirm the existence of such a smartphone, but a new leak hints at the chipset that could power the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro. The upcoming rugged smartphone could feature a Qualcomm chipset.

Android Authority spotted references to a 'Galaxy XCover 7 Pro' model in code provided by a source. These strings hint at an upcoming smartphone that will run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (SM7635) chip which was launched in August last year. The presence of this chipset suggests that the upcoming handset could be considerably faster than the existing Galaxy XCover 7 model.

The Galaxy XCover 7 has an unnamed octa-core 6nm processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Samsung has not revealed the model of the chipset, but it is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Specifications, Price in India

The upcoming Galaxy XCover 7 Pro is likely to ship with more RAM and possibly an improved camera setup than its predecessor. The Galaxy XCover 7 features a 6.6-inch full-HD (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) TFT display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It has a 50-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. It has MIL-STD-810H certification for protection against drops and bumps. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is backed by a replaceable 4,050mAh battery.

The Standard Edition of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is priced at Rs. 27,208 in India. It is also available in an Enterprise Edition that costs Rs. 27,530.