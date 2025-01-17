Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro Rugged Phone Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro could be considerably faster than the XCover7 model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2025 13:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro Rugged Phone Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 (pictured) features a 6.6-inch TFT display

Highlights
  • The upcoming rugged smartphone could use a Qualcomm SoC
  • Galaxy XCover 7 Pro is likely to ship with more RAM than its predecessor
  • Standard Edition of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is priced at Rs. 27,208
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 was launched in India in February 2024 with military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification and an IP68 rating. The South Korean smartphone brand is reportedly working on a Pro version of the Galaxy XCover 7. Samsung is yet to confirm the existence of such a smartphone, but a new leak hints at the chipset that could power the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro. The upcoming rugged smartphone could feature a Qualcomm chipset.

Android Authority spotted references to a 'Galaxy XCover 7 Pro' model in code provided by a source. These strings hint at an upcoming smartphone that will run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (SM7635) chip which was launched in August last year. The presence of this chipset suggests that the upcoming handset could be considerably faster than the existing Galaxy XCover 7 model.

The Galaxy XCover 7 has an unnamed octa-core 6nm processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Samsung has not revealed the model of the chipset, but it is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Specifications, Price in India

The upcoming Galaxy XCover 7 Pro is likely to ship with more RAM and possibly an improved camera setup than its predecessor. The Galaxy XCover 7 features a 6.6-inch full-HD (1,080 x 2,408 pixels) TFT display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It has a 50-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. It has MIL-STD-810H certification for protection against drops and bumps. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is backed by a replaceable 4,050mAh battery.

The Standard Edition of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is priced at Rs. 27,208 in India. It is also available in an Enterprise Edition that costs Rs. 27,530.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Bigger and Better, but Has a Monumental Legacy to Follow
Realme GT 7 Reportedly Listed on China's 3C and TENAA Websites, Specifications Revealed

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro Rugged Phone Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Store App Launches in India With a Tailored Shopping Experience
  2. Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh During Amazon's Ongoing Sale
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Render Compares Thinness With Other Models
  4. Best Deals on TWS Earbuds from JBL, Sony and More During Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Android 15 Update Rolls Out With AI-Powered Smart Drawer, New Customisation Options
  2. Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro Rugged Phone Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Chipset
  3. Sony Cancels Two More PlayStation Projects in Broader Retreat
  4. Meta's 'Community Notes' Model Said to Not Apply to Paid Ads
  5. Bitcoin Rallies Above $100,000 Ahead of US President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration, Ether Value Falls
  6. Realme GT 7 Reportedly Listed on China's 3C and TENAA Websites, Specifications Revealed
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Bigger and Better, but Has a Monumental Legacy to Follow
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series, Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro Chipset Details Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  9. Vivo V50 Reportedly Surfaces on NCC With Renders Alongside Battery, Charging Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Leaked Render Compares Thinness With Galaxy S25 Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »