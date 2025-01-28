Samsung's Galaxy S25 series landed last week exclusively with Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, instead of a mix of Qualcomm and its own Exynos chipsets. Now, the South Korean tech major is said to be gearing up to use the new Exynos 2500 chipset in its next-generation clamshell foldable phone, marking a departure from Snapdragon chipsets. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is likely to see light in the second half of this year but months ahead of the debut, detailed specifications of the Exynos 2500 have leaked.

Tipster Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) on X claimed that the unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 7 will run on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset. Samsung has used Snapdragon chipsets in its foldable range since its inception. This year's flip-style phone could be the first to use the company's in-house Exynos SoC.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy under the hood. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Exynos 2500 Specifications Show Up Online

The post also includes specifications of the Exynos 2500 chipset. It is said to arrive with a 10-core CPU architecture with four cluster — 1+2+5+2 layout. It is tipped to feature a prime Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.3GHz, accompanied by two Cortex-A725 cores with up to 2.75 GHz frequency, five Cortex-A725 running at 2.36GHz, and two Cortex-A520 cores clocked at up to 1.8 GHz. It is said to include 16MB of L3 cache.

The tipster further states that the Exynos 2500 will boast an Xclipse 950 GPU with eight workgroup processors. The GPU is said to use AMD's RDNA 3.5 architecture. The onboard ISP is said to support up to a 320-megapixel camera. It could also support 8K at 60fps decoding and 8K at 30fps recording.

Samsung's Exynos 2500 is said to offer support for 16-bit 9.6Gbps quad-channel LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.X storage. It could also house onboard NPU capable of 56 TOPs (trillions of operations per second) of performance.