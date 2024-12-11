Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Feature In-House Exynos 2500 Chipset

Samsung is also rumoured to use the Exynos 2500 in the purported Galaxy S25 series of smartphones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 December 2024 19:43 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is tipped to launch three foldable smartphones in 2025

  • Samsung may use a 3nm Exynos chip for its Galaxy Z Flip lineup in 2025
  • A budget-friendly version of the Galaxy Z Flip handset could also debut
  • Latest flip phone runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were launched in July with a new chipset, a slightly updated design, and a tweaked camera setup. Samsung is expected to unveil a budget-friendly foldable phone, that is said to be called the Galaxy Z Flip FE alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 next year. Their launch is still a ways off, but a new rumour reveals their potential chipset. Samsung's next-generation foldable phones could run on the company's in-house Exynos 2500 SoC, marking a departure from Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Series to Feature 3nm Exynos Chip

South Korean publication Chosunbiz reports that Samsung Electronics will use the Exynos 2500 series chipset in Galaxy Z Flip FE and Galaxy Z Flip 7, as the company has succeeded in stabilising the 3nm manufacturing process (translated from Korean).

Further, the report notes that Samsung previously planned to use the Exynos series designed by the Samsung Electronics System LSI division in the Galaxy S25 series. This was reportedly hampered by hurdles in the 3nm manufacturing.

"It is true that we have faced difficulties in mass production as we applied the Gate-All-Around (GAA) process for the first time in the foundry 3-nanometre second-generation process. However, the process has now stabilised, and starting mass production is just a matter of time", the report quotes a senior Samsung official as saying. “It seems difficult to install it in the Galaxy S25 series due to insufficient quantity, but it will be possible to fully install it in the premium models of the Z Flip series,” the official reportedly added.

The publication's claims align with previous rumours about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE model. The mention of the “Flip series” suggests that there could be more than one Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, Samsung has yet to reveal its plans for future foldable smartphones and details have been pretty scarce as of late. 

Samsung has used Snapdragon mobile platforms in its foldable lineup since its inception. The existing Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy under the hood. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

 

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE
