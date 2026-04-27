Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 along with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold at Unpacked in the second half of this year. Most recently, dummy units of the foldable phones have leaked online, giving an idea about their design elements. The renders suggest a book-style foldable form factor for the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 feature a similar design language to that of their predecessors. The renders suggest possible wireless charging support for the trio.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Wide Fold, Galaxy Flip 8 Design (Anticipated)

Images showing dummy units of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Wide Fold, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 have been posted on X by tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson). The design of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 look identical to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, respectively. Still, there are slight differences. The front cameras on the dummy units appear to be notably smaller compared to the older models. This suggests that the new handsets could offer selfie camera upgrades over their predecessors.

First look at dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Z Fold8 Wide, and Z Flip8. The Fold8 Wide lines up closely with the expected size of the iPhone Fold. pic.twitter.com/NVP3agwsrM — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 27, 2026

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is seen with a vertically positioned triple camera setup, while the Galaxy Z Flip 8 has a familiar horizontally arranged dual-camera design. The Galaxy Z Wide Fold, in contrast, appears to have wider displays than the standard fold model. It seems to feature a dual rear camera unit. The circular rings on the dummy units of all three indicate support for wireless charging.

Additionally, X user @raihanhan121 has shared a few leaked case renders of the Galaxy Z Wide Fold showing the layout. The cover display appears to include a hole punch cutout to house the camera.

While not much is known about the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, it is speculated to be similar to Apple's first foldable smartphone. It is likely to offer a 4:3 aspect ratio, to provide a tablet-like experience. It is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display and a 5.4-inch cover screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold are expected to support 45W wired fast charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to offer 25W wired charging support like the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

We've been seeing rumours lately that the Galaxy Unpacked event for the 2026 edition foldable phones will take place on July 22, 2026. The event could be held in London, UK.