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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 and Z Wide Fold Dummy Units Hint at Design, Wireless Charging Support

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is seen with a vertically positioned triple camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 April 2026 16:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 and Z Wide Fold Dummy Units Hint at Design, Wireless Charging Support

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold is largely speculated to be similar to Apple's first foldable smartphone

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Highlights
  • Dummy units of Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones leaked online
  • Galaxy Z Wide Fold appears to have wider displays
  • It seems to feature a dual rear camera unit
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Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 along with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold at Unpacked in the second half of this year. Most recently, dummy units of the foldable phones have leaked online, giving an idea about their design elements. The renders suggest a book-style foldable form factor for the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 feature a similar design language to that of their predecessors. The renders suggest possible wireless charging support for the trio.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Wide Fold, Galaxy Flip 8 Design (Anticipated)

Images showing dummy units of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Wide Fold, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 have been posted on X by tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson). The design of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 look identical to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, respectively. Still, there are slight differences. The front cameras on the dummy units appear to be notably smaller compared to the older models. This suggests that the new handsets could offer selfie camera upgrades over their predecessors.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Discussion
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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is seen with a vertically positioned triple camera setup, while the Galaxy Z Flip 8 has a familiar horizontally arranged dual-camera design. The Galaxy Z Wide Fold, in contrast, appears to have wider displays than the standard fold model. It seems to feature a dual rear camera unit. The circular rings on the dummy units of all three indicate support for wireless charging.

Additionally, X user @raihanhan121 has shared a few leaked case renders of the Galaxy Z Wide Fold showing the layout. The cover display appears to include a hole punch cutout to house the camera.

While not much is known about the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, it is speculated to be similar to Apple's first foldable smartphone. It is likely to offer a 4:3 aspect ratio, to provide a tablet-like experience. It is tipped to feature a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display and a 5.4-inch cover screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold are expected to support 45W wired fast charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to offer 25W wired charging support like the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

We've been seeing rumours lately that the Galaxy Unpacked event for the 2026 edition foldable phones will take place on July 22, 2026. The event could be held in London, UK.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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