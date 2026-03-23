Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Listing on Chinese Certification Database Seemingly Confirms Charging Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Listing on Chinese Certification Database Seemingly Confirms Charging Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was reportedly spotted on China’s 3C along with the purported Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2026 19:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Listing on Chinese Certification Database Seemingly Confirms Charging Upgrade

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 ships with a Snapdragon chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs a 4,400mAh battery
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the phones
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 were launched in India by the South Korean tech giant in July last year. The two foldables ship with support for 45W and 25W wired fast charging, respectively. Now, the company appears to be gearing up to unveil the successors of the foldables, as the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 have reportedly been listed on a certification website in China. The handsets were spotted along with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold. The two book-style foldables have been listed with faster charging than last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold Also Listed on China's 3C Database

Multiple Samsung smartphones have been listed on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with the model numbers SM-F9760, SM-F9710, and SM-F7760. SammyFans reports that the model numbers belong to the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8, respectively. The listings reveal the charging speed that the foldable phones will support.

samsung galaxy z fold 8 flip wide fold china 3c inline Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has been listed on China's 3C with the model number SM-F9710.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ China's 3C

 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold are expected to feature support for 45W wired fast charging. If this is true, then the book-style foldable, dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 8, might ship with faster charging support than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which supports 25W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could offer the same 25W wired charging support as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

This comes soon after a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be launched later this year with a 5,000mAh battery, while the rumoured Galaxy Z Wide Fold could be backed by a 4,900mAh battery. This suggests that both foldables could pack larger cells than last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery. However, the South Korean tech giant has yet to confirm these details.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold Specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Listing on Chinese Certification Database Seemingly Confirms Charging Upgrade
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max Go on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  2. Here's When Apple's Entry-Level iPad with an A18 Chip Might Arrive
  3. AI+ Nova 2 5G, Nova 2 Ultra 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design Teased
  4. Realme 16 5G Will Launch in India Soon With This Camera Setup
  5. Oppo K14 Turbo Series Listed on TENAA With Design and Key Features
  6. Vivo V70 FE to Launch in India Soon With This 200-Megapixel Camera
  7. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Price Details Emerge Ahead of March 25 Launch
  8. Vivo X300 Ultra Said to Get Pricier as Storage Costs Rise
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Tipped to Feature New Glass Design That Might Reduce Display Crease
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Listing on Chinese Certification Database Seemingly Confirms Charging Upgrade
  3. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Price Details Emerge in Hands-On Video Ahead of March 25 Launch
  4. OnePlus 15T Surfaces in China Telecom Listing With Key Specifications and Design
  5. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition Launched With Built-In Cooling Fan, Three Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications
  6. Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus, Enjoy 90 Pro Max Launched With Kirin 8000 Chip and 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features
  7. Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod Mini Stock Reportedly Drops at Apple Stores Globally Ahead of Anticipated Upgrades
  8. Two Co-Founders of Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Held on Charges of Fraud
  9. AI+ Nova 2 5G, Nova 2 Ultra 5G Set to Launch in India on April 9; Design, Colours Teased
  10. Poco X8 Pro Series With Up to 9,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »