Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 were launched in India by the South Korean tech giant in July last year. The two foldables ship with support for 45W and 25W wired fast charging, respectively. Now, the company appears to be gearing up to unveil the successors of the foldables, as the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 have reportedly been listed on a certification website in China. The handsets were spotted along with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold. The two book-style foldables have been listed with faster charging than last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold Also Listed on China's 3C Database

Multiple Samsung smartphones have been listed on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with the model numbers SM-F9760, SM-F9710, and SM-F7760. SammyFans reports that the model numbers belong to the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8, respectively. The listings reveal the charging speed that the foldable phones will support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 has been listed on China's 3C with the model number SM-F9710.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ China's 3C

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold are expected to feature support for 45W wired fast charging. If this is true, then the book-style foldable, dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 8, might ship with faster charging support than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which supports 25W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could offer the same 25W wired charging support as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

This comes soon after a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be launched later this year with a 5,000mAh battery, while the rumoured Galaxy Z Wide Fold could be backed by a 4,900mAh battery. This suggests that both foldables could pack larger cells than last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery. However, the South Korean tech giant has yet to confirm these details.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 1,74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.