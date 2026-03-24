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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leaked Specifications Hint at Battery, Charging Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 supports 25W wired charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2026 15:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leaked Specifications Hint at Battery, Charging Upgrades

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 key specifications tipped online
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to offer vapour chamber cooling
  • It could use laser-drilled display metal support plate
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to go official in the second half of this year alongside the Galaxy Z Flip. While the possible launch is months away, a new leak has emerged online providing details about the phone's expected hardware. The leak indicates that the upcoming book-style foldable will offer a battery and charging upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is said to come with the same main, cover display and refresh rate as the existing model. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications (Expected)

Prominent tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) shared the possible specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on X. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch main display, both offering 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED panels, matching the screen size and refresh rate of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The inner display is said to feature dual-layer ultra-thin glass (UTG).

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to use a laser-drilled display metal support plate. For optics, it is said to use a 200-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.3-inch size, which is likely to be the same as its predecessor. The camera setup could also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Samsung is said to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy in the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This overclocked variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC already powers the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The upcoming foldable is tipped to offer vapour chamber cooling. It is said to be available in 12GB and 16GB RAM options alongside 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage versions.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, which would be an upgrade over the 4,400mAh unit and 25W wired charging support offered by the existing foldable. 

The leak, however, indicates that Samsung will not exceed the 5,000mAh threshold for the Galaxy Z Fold 8's battery at a time when its Android rivals are using larger cells in their foldables. For comparison, the Oppo Find N6 has a 6,000mAh battery while the Honor Magic V6 houses a 6,600mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Features, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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