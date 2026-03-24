Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to go official in the second half of this year alongside the Galaxy Z Flip. While the possible launch is months away, a new leak has emerged online providing details about the phone's expected hardware. The leak indicates that the upcoming book-style foldable will offer a battery and charging upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is said to come with the same main, cover display and refresh rate as the existing model. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications (Expected)

Prominent tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) shared the possible specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on X. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch main display, both offering 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED panels, matching the screen size and refresh rate of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The inner display is said to feature dual-layer ultra-thin glass (UTG).

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to use a laser-drilled display metal support plate. For optics, it is said to use a 200-megapixel primary sensor with a 1/1.3-inch size, which is likely to be the same as its predecessor. The camera setup could also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Samsung is said to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy in the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This overclocked variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC already powers the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The upcoming foldable is tipped to offer vapour chamber cooling. It is said to be available in 12GB and 16GB RAM options alongside 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage versions.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, which would be an upgrade over the 4,400mAh unit and 25W wired charging support offered by the existing foldable.

The leak, however, indicates that Samsung will not exceed the 5,000mAh threshold for the Galaxy Z Fold 8's battery at a time when its Android rivals are using larger cells in their foldables. For comparison, the Oppo Find N6 has a 6,000mAh battery while the Honor Magic V6 houses a 6,600mAh battery.