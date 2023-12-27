Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Base Variant Tipped to Come With Slower UFS 3.1 Storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to have the same price as the Galaxy S23 range.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2023 12:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Base Variant Tipped to Come With Slower UFS 3.1 Storage

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be unveiled on January 17

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be unveiled on January 17
  • Leaks suggest that there will be no storage upgrade
  • Most flagships nowadays use either UFS 3.1 or UFS 4.0 storage
Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup is anticipated to be one of the first major flagship launches next year. The entire family is said to come with new chipsets and designs. Amid the upgrades, the vanilla Galaxy S24 is tipped to feature relatively slower UFS 3.1 (Universal Flash Storage). This could be part of the cost-cutting measure by Samsung as the South Korean smartphone brand is highly speculated to keep the prices of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra phones the same as its Galaxy S23 counterparts.

A new post by the South Korean blog Naver suggests that the 128GB version of the Galaxy S24 will ship with UFS 3.1 storage. The rest of the lineup is said to come with UFS 4.0 storage. The UFS 3.1 storage is slower than UFS 4.0 that is based on Samsung's 7 V-NAND memory. Samsung introduced UFS 4.0 with faster speeds and power efficiency in May last year. It has sequential read speeds of up to 4,200MB per second and sequential write speeds of up to 2,800MB per second. Most flagships nowadays use either UFS 3.1 or UFS 4.0 storage.

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 uses UFS 3.1. Except for this model, the other Galaxy S23 variants pack UFS 4.0 storage. 

This move could be aimed at preserving the pricing structure of the previous Galaxy S23 lineup for the new models. Recent reports indicated that the Galaxy S24 series will carry the same price tag as the Galaxy S23 range.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were introduced with a price of $799 (roughly Rs. 65,500), $999 (roughly Rs. 81,900), and $1199 (roughly Rs. 98,300), respectively in the US.

The upcoming Galaxy S24 series is expected to go official on January 17. They are said to offer integrated AI features and minor changes in design. The handsets could be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Exynos 2400 SoC based on the region.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
