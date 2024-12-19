Samsung Galaxy Ring May Launch in Two New Size Options

Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched in India in October. It is the first smart ring from the South Korean tech giant and is currently offered in nine size options. Although Samsung has not yet confirmed any additions to the existing options, a recent leak and certification site listing has suggested that the smart wearable could soon arrive in two new sizes. Notably, a successor to the first-generation Galaxy Ring with some upgrades has previously been tipped to launch in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Ring New Size Options

The Samsung Galaxy Ring User Guide now includes (spotted via) two new variants with model numbers SM-Q514 and SM-Q515. They are expected to be new 14 and 15 size options for the smart ring. Currently, it is offered in sizes ranging from five to 13.

The aforementioned model numbers appeared in a recent Nemko (Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll) listing as well, suggesting an imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring size variants. The SM-Q514 option has been spotted on the TDRA (Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority) website as well. The listings confirm the moniker "Galaxy Ring" and the organisation "Samsung Electronics."

Notably, tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) suggested in a recent X post that Samsung Galaxy Ring in size 14 and size 15 will launch in January 2025. The new variants are expected to weigh 3.2g and their inner diameter will likely measure 23mm and 23.8mm in size, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Features, Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Ring size 5 version weighs 2.3g and its inner diameter measures 15.7mm, whereas the size 13 weighs 3g and has a 22.2mm inner diameter. It is equipped with a three-sensor system including an optical bio-signal sensor, a temperature sensor, and an accelerometer.

Galaxy Ring is compatible with the Samsung Health app and can last for up to seven days together with the magnetic charging case. It has a titanium build as well as IP68 and 10ATM ratings. It is priced in India at Rs. 38,999 and is offered in black, gold and silver finishes.

