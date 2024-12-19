Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Ring May Launch in Two New Size Options

Samsung Galaxy Ring currently comes in nine sizes ranging from five to 13.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2024 17:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring May Launch in Two New Size Options

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Ring is offered in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring base size 5 version weighs 2.3g
  • The purported sizes 14 and 15 are said to measure 3.2g
  • A Galaxy Ring 2 has been tipped to launch in 2025 as well
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched in India in October. It is the first smart ring from the South Korean tech giant and is currently offered in nine size options. Although Samsung has not yet confirmed any additions to the existing options, a recent leak and certification site listing has suggested that the smart wearable could soon arrive in two new sizes. Notably, a successor to the first-generation Galaxy Ring with some upgrades has previously been tipped to launch in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Ring New Size Options

The Samsung Galaxy Ring User Guide now includes (spotted via) two new variants with model numbers SM-Q514 and SM-Q515. They are expected to be new 14 and 15 size options for the smart ring. Currently, it is offered in sizes ranging from five to 13.

The aforementioned model numbers appeared in a recent Nemko (Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll) listing as well, suggesting an imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring size variants. The SM-Q514 option has been spotted on the TDRA (Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority) website as well. The listings confirm the moniker "Galaxy Ring" and the organisation "Samsung Electronics."

Notably, tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) suggested in a recent X post that Samsung Galaxy Ring in size 14 and size 15 will launch in January 2025. The new variants are expected to weigh 3.2g and their inner diameter will likely measure 23mm and 23.8mm in size, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Features, Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Ring size 5 version weighs 2.3g and its inner diameter measures 15.7mm, whereas the size 13 weighs 3g and has a 22.2mm inner diameter. It is equipped with a three-sensor system including an optical bio-signal sensor, a temperature sensor, and an accelerometer. 

Galaxy Ring is compatible with the Samsung Health app and can last for up to seven days together with the magnetic charging case. It has a titanium build as well as IP68 and 10ATM ratings. It is priced in India at Rs. 38,999 and is offered in black, gold and silver finishes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung Galaxy Ring size, Samsung Galaxy Ring features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
GitHub Copilot Free Version With 2,000 Code Completion Per Month Launched for All Developers

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Ring May Launch in Two New Size Options
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro Said to Keep Current Camera Layout
  2. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Go on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  3. You Can Now Call and Send WhatsApp Texts to ChatGPT
  4. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  5. Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India With AI Capabilities
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Study Highlights AI Models Can ‘Pretend’ to Have Different Views During Training
  2. After Kraken, Binance Sued by ASIC in Australia: Here’s Why
  3. Vivo Tipped to Launch Mid-Range Compact Phone With Dimensity 9 Series Chip Next Year
  4. YouTube Announces Crackdown on Videos With Egregious Clickbait Thumbnails and Titles in India
  5. Apple Partners With Nvidia to Improve Performance Speed of Its AI Models
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring May Launch in Two New Size Options
  7. Intel Releases Arrow Lake CPU Updates to Fix Performance Issues
  8. Android 16 Developer Preview 2 Improves Battery Life, Adds Fingerprint Unlock on Pixel With Screen Off: Report
  9. GitHub Copilot Free Version With 2,000 Code Completion Per Month Launched for All Developers
  10. Oppo Reno 13 Leaked Live Image Suggests Exclusive India Colour Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »