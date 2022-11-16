Samsung Galaxy S21 series has reportedly started receiving the November 2022 Android security patch in a dozen European countries. The Galaxy S21 series began receiving an update to Android 13-based One UI 5.0, along with the October 2022 Android security patch earlier this month. The list of smartphones getting the latest security patch include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The latest update brings fixes for several vulnerabilities related to smartphone security. However, the update reportedly does not include any performance improvements or fixes on the first official Android 13 update that was rolled out to the Galaxy S21 series.

With the South Korean conglomerate focusing on making sure that the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 makes its way to all eligible devices that include smartphones from the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy Z series, and the Galaxy A series, Android security patches for most devices have taken a lot longer than usual, according to a report by SamMobile. The Galaxy S21 FE reportedly received the November 2022 Android security patch less than a week ago.

Galaxy S21 series smartphone owners should automatically receive the update with the firmware version number G99xBXXS5DVK1. Users can manually update their Samsung smartphones by going to Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

Earlier this month, Samsung updated the Galaxy S21 series to Android 13-based One UI 5.0, alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy S20 series handsets. The South Korean firm officially unveiled the One UI 5.0 update a month ago at its Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022. However, the update came with the October security patches instead of this month's version.

Previously, Samsung rolled out the October update to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, adding support for new features like digital car keys in South Korea, along with general bug fixes, security updates, and performance improvements.

The digital key feature works with select models from Audi, BMW, Genesis, and Ford, allowing users to register their car keys with Samsung Pass. Once registered, users can sign in by using biometric verification to websites and apps on the Samsung phone while in car mode. The user can also open and lock the car doors using Near Field Communication (NFC). The functionality also allows for starting the car's engine by placing the phone on the car's wireless charging pad.

