Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer release date has been announced. In a tweet, the team behind the upcoming Marvel animated film dropped a new image, featuring Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy observing the New York City landscape, whilst hanging upside down from a building. The trailer is out next week, December 13, and will likely offer some deeper context to the plot, which includes the new antagonist Spot, capable of opening several interdimensional portals. The film serves as the sequel to the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and is slated to release June 2023, in theatres worldwide.

“A new view from across the #SpiderVerse coming 12.13,” the tweet reads, with the image hinting at some blooming romance between the lead characters Morales (Shameik Moore) and the interdimensional visitor Stacy/ Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld). A report from last month suggested that with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans can expect to visit the latter's Earth-65 world, which sports a “watercolour-wash style” that is reminiscent of her comic book covers. At the time, the film's producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller revealed that the sequel would feature six different art styles, as our hero travels between multiple dimensions.

A new view from across the #SpiderVerse coming 12.13 pic.twitter.com/fPK7WVuavK — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 3, 2022

We already got to see two of them in the first look teaser last year, which predominantly featured a Mumbai-themed dimension called Earth-50101— appropriately titled “Mumbattan” — which draws inspiration from Indian comic book aesthetics. Then there was Neauva York from Spider-Man 2099's world, who was voiced by Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) in a post-credits scene in the 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He is set to reprise the role of the Irish-Mexican geneticist Miguel O'Hara in Across the Spider-Verse.

During a Cinema-Con presentation, earlier this year, attendees got to see the first 15 minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, followed by a title reveal for the third movie in the series. Titled “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” the film is slated for a 2024 release. At the time, producers Lord and Miller confirmed that the sequel would drastically expand upon the first movie to feature over 240 characters. The film also stars Jason Schwartzman (Moonrise Kingdom) as the aforementioned villain The Spot, Daniel Kaluuya (Nope) as Spider-Punk, and Issa Rae (The Photograph), who reportedly voices Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse drops June 2, 2023, in theatres worldwide. In India, the animated movie will be out in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

