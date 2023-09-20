Samsung Galaxy S24 series comprising vanilla Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models are expected to go official early next year. Samsung hasn't revealed any details regarding the Galaxy S23 series successors, however, the leaks have been in plenty. Most recently, a tipster claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will ditch the 10x zoom lens and replace it with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. This would be a potential downgrade from the zoom capabilities compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Known tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X claims that Samsung will revamp the telephoto camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. As per the post, the upcoming flagship handset will feature a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 1/2.52-inch size, 0.7μm pixels and 5x optical zoom. The device is also said to include a 10-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zooming capability.

The tipster states that this would give the Galaxy S24 Ultra a weaker telephoto camera performance than the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The latter has two 50-megapixel sensors with 1/2.52-inch size 0.7μm pixel for telephoto and periscope lenses with 3x and 5x optical zoom.

If this rumour turns out to be true, Galaxy S24 Ultra's zoom capabilities will be similar to the newly released iPhone 15 Pro Max. This would be a possible downgrade from the camera features available on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with support for 10x optical zooming.

Samsung is anticipated to release next-generation non-foldable Galaxy S series flagships in early 2024. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in most markets, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are expected to be launched with the company's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC in select markets. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. It might include a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX primary camera and is expected to get titanium frames as well.

