Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is just around the corner. The sale dates are not confirmed officially yet, however, the marketplace is teasing the offers we can expect during the upcoming festival sale. As always, Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023 promises discounts on smartphones from brands like Apple, iQoo, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi, accessories, wearables, laptops, and other electronics. The sale is teased to bring up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories. Besides this, shoppers can avail discounts, cashbacks, no-cost EMI offers, credit and exchange discounts during the sale. Also, they will get a chance to earn or redeem Supercoins with every purchase.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023 offers

The 2023 edition of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is expected to kick start soon in India. The e-commerce company has created a dedicated microsite to tease the arrival of the discount sale without revealing the exact sale dates. This year's Big Billion Days Sale will offer up to 80 percent discounts on electronics, smartphones, computer peripherals, tablets, Smart TVs, refrigerators and washing machines. Further, the sale will see up to 90 percent price cuts across categories including fashion and beauty, home decor, furniture and more. Flipkart originals are also slated to receive discounts.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023: New launches

The upcoming Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale event is confirmed to include six new product launches from brands including Vivo, Samsung, and Motorola. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Vivo T2 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 Edition are listed to go official during the sale. The Motorola handset will be launched today (September 21), while the Vivo T2 Pro is scheduled to go official on September 22.

Further, handsets including Moto G54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Realme C51, Realme 115G, Realme 11x 5G, Infinix Zero 30 5G, Moto G84 5G, Vivo V29e, Poco M6 Pro 5G are listed to receive price cuts.

As always, Apple's premium handsets including last year's iPhone 14 series, and 2021's iPhone 13 lineup are expected to be available at a significant discount during the upcoming sale. Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra is anticipated to be available at a price tag of Rs. 92,000 (including bank offers) during the sale. Google's Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6 series are also believed to receive massive discounts.

Customers who have a Flipkart Plus membership will get early access to Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. There will also be additional cashback offers, exchange offers, extended no-cost EMI options, and additional warranties. Also, users will be able to earn or redeem Supercoins with every purchase.

Interested buyers can wishlist desired products to grab them at discounted prices. Flipkart is expected to provide an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made via select bank cards and EMI transactions. The e-commerce major is expected to announce more details about the new sale in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.