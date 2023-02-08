Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S23 Still Includes GOS Performance Toggle, Reportedly Gets New Charging Bypass Feature

Samsung Galaxy S23 Still Includes GOS Performance Toggle, Reportedly Gets New Charging Bypass Feature

Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to consume only 6W of power when charging bypass is enabled.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 February 2023 18:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Still Includes GOS Performance Toggle, Reportedly Gets New Charging Bypass Feature

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • Galaxy S23 series said to come with increased heat dissipation area
  • GOS severely throttled the performance of Galaxy S22 smartphones
  • Pause USB Power Delivery feature may improve battery health

Samsung had previously received severe backlash when it was discovered that its Game Optimizing Service (GOS) was throttling the performance of the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung had to reportedly issue an update later on that allowed users to manually turn this feature off. This feature has now been spotted in the Galaxy S23. In addition, Samsung's latest flagship also comes with a new charging bypass feature for gaming. This feature might be ideal for gamers who intend to take extra care of their battery.

According to an Android Authority report, the Galaxy S23 series includes GOS performance toggle. This feature appears identical to the toggle received by the Galaxy S22 models after reports emerged suggesting that GOS is responsible for throttling system performance while gaming or other chipset-intensive tasks.

The exact impact of the GOS feature is currently unknown on Galaxy S23 handsets. Notably, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are powered by an overclocked version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, a recent report suggests that these smartphones come with an increased heat dissipation area. The GOS performance could just have carried over from the previous generation or Samsung might have left it to pre-emptively quash any controversy similar to last year's debacle. We are able to confirm that his toggle does exist, as it was spotted on both our Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra review units.

In related news, a Sammobile report reveals that the Galaxy S23 comes with a new charging bypass option. The Pause USB Power Delivery feature included in the Game Booster settings reportedly enables users to supply power directly to the chipset. The handset's battery reportedly does not recharge while this feature is enabled. It is said to also prevent heat generation from charging a battery to hamper performance.

With the feature enabled, the battery will not be charging, and this would reduce battery charge cycles and positively impact battery health in the long run. The report mentions that with the charging bypass option toggled the Galaxy S23 only consumes 6W power. However, it is said to consume 17W of power under normal use. We were unable to spot the battery bypass feature on our review units.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung GOS, Samsung
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.