Twitter Down? Users Report Login Issues, Problems Accessing Web Service, Loading Feed

Twitter users reported issues with the service on the day the company is expected to cut nearly half of its workforce.

By ANI |  Updated: 4 November 2022 10:57 IST
Musk is expected to cut roughly half of Twitter's workforce

Highlights
  • Several Twitter users reported a pop-up error message
  • Outage reportedly started at 3am IST, spiked at 7am IST
  • Twitter employees said to receive mail on layoffs by 9:30pm IST

Twitter users on Friday reported problems with the microblogging site, including being unable to access their feeds. Many users stated that they were unable to log into the website. A popup that reads "Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again" appears when the feed page first loads.

"I'm unable to access Twitter and getting an error prompt...Something went wrong, but don't fret -- let's give it another shot. Try again," a social media user wrote. The outage reportedly started around 3 am and saw a relatively big spike around 7 am.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been in news for other reasons as well, thanks to Elon Musk. Last week, he took control of Twitter and fired its top executives.

He has also started mass layoffs today. As per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin.

Employees will receive an email by 9am PST (9:30pm IST) on November 4 confirming whether they have been laid off or not, according to the internal memo, which also states that employee badge access to Twitter's offices will be shut off "temporarily."

"We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted," the memo read. "Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," it added.

Musk is expected to cut roughly half of Twitter's roughly 7,500-person workforce. He has already indicated that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town-hall meeting this summer that there needs to be "a rationalization of headcount" at the social network.

In April, Twitter accepted Musk's proposal to buy and make the social media service private. However, Musk soon began sowing doubt about his intentions to follow through with the agreement, alleging that the company failed to adequately disclose the number of spam and fake accounts on the service.

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he would move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,420) per share.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Tesla
Ukraine Trusts Elon Musk's Starlink Services but Seeking Additional Providers, Deputy PM Says
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Details Leak Again, 200-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

