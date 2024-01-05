iQoo Neo 9 Pro is all set to go official in India next month. As the launch nears, Xiaomi's sub-brand is revealing more details about the smartphone. The Indian variant of iQoo Neo 9 Pro has been teased to run on last years flagship Snapdragon chipset. The Chinese variant of the phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs. 40,000 in the country. It is confirmed to go on sale via Amazon.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the launch of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The listing confirms that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset that debuted in China has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset under the hood.

The microsite, however, does not specify the exact date and time of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro launch. It is shown with a dual-tone red and white design with a leather finish.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro launched in the company's home market in December last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It will be coming to India in February. The phone is tipped to be priced below Rs. 40,000 in the country.

The Chinese variant of iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage and carries a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

