iQoo Neo 9 Pro Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, to Be Available on Amazon

iQoo Neo 9 Pro India launch will take place in February.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2024 15:01 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in the company's home market in December last year

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro was unveiled in China alongside the iQoo Neo 9
  • Chinese variant runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro was launched in three colourways
iQoo Neo 9 Pro is all set to go official in India next month. As the launch nears, Xiaomi's sub-brand is revealing more details about the smartphone. The Indian variant of iQoo Neo 9 Pro has been teased to run on last years flagship Snapdragon chipset. The Chinese variant of the phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs. 40,000 in the country. It is confirmed to go on sale via Amazon.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the launch of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The listing confirms that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset that debuted in China has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset under the hood.

The microsite, however, does not specify the exact date and time of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro launch. It is shown with a dual-tone red and white design with a leather finish.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro launched in the company's home market in December last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It will be coming to India in February. The phone is tipped to be priced below Rs. 40,000 in the country. 

The Chinese variant of iQoo Neo 9 Pro runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage and carries a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. 

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
