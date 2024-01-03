Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of this year will be held on January 17 where we expect to see the Galaxy S24 lineup of phones. The South Korean brand has also started accepting pre-reservations for the handsets. As the launch date approaches nearer, more details about the new Galaxy S24 smartphones are surfacing online. Most recently, the colour options of the Indian variants of Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been tipped. All three models are said to come in at least two colourways. Additionally, there could be three online exclusive shades.

Alleged colourways of the Galaxy S24 series were shared on X by tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24). As per the tipster, the Galaxy S24 will be offered in black, gray, yellow, and violet shades in India. The Galaxy S24+ is tipped to come in black and violet colour options, whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be available in black, titanium gray, yellow, and violet colourways.

The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are said to come in blue, green, and orange shades. These three shades could be exclusive to Samsung's online store.

Previous leaks have suggested black, grey, violet, and yellow colour options for the Galaxy S24 family. The Galaxy S24 Ultra was said to be available in silver, light brown, and green colour options shades exclusively through the online Samsung store.

The South Korean giant will host its first Galaxy Unpacked event in 2024 on January 17 at 11.30pm IST (1.00pm EST) at the SAP in San Jose, California. The brand has also started reservations for the Galaxy S24 series in India.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 family is tipped to run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and feature AMOLED LTPO displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come with a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models could pack 50-megapixel triple camera units.

The vanilla Galaxy S24 is said to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 chip in all country except the US, and Canada, where It will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+, in contrast, are said to come with 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy' in all markets.

