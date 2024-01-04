Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to see a price hike across all configurations.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2024 10:12 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung will host its first Galaxy Unpacked event in 2024 on January 17

Highlights
  • A new leak has revealed the alleged Korean pricing of Galaxy S24 series
  • Samsung has started reservations for the Galaxy S24 series in India
  • All variants of Galaxy S24 Ultra might see an increase in prices
Samsung Galaxy S24 is all set to launch alongside Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy 24 Ultra on January 17. As the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event nears, more rumours about the phones keep popping up. A new report has now leaked the alleged Korean pricing of the Galaxy S24 lineup. The pricing of the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could remain almost the same as their predecessors. However, the higher versions with 512GB storage might see a price hike.

A rumour from Korea (via Ppomppu) states that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage will have the same price tag as their 2023 counterparts. However, the 512GB variants will cost more. The top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to see a price hike across all configurations.

The base 256GB storage version of Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to cost KRW 1,698,400 (roughly Rs. 1,08,000). The 512GB variant is said to be priced at KRW 1,841,400 (roughly Rs. 1,17,100). Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24+ is said to cost KRW 1,353,000 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the lower-end model with 256GB storage, whereas the 512GB version is said to have a price tag of KRW 1,496,000 (roughly Rs. 95,000).

Further, the vanilla Galaxy S24's base variant with 256GB of onboard storage is said to be priced at KRW 1,155,000 (roughly Rs. 73,000), while the 512GB storage variant could cost KRW 1,298,000 (roughly Rs. 82,000), pricier than the 512GB model of the Galaxy S23.

The 512GB models of both Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are said to be KRW 22,000 (roughly Rs. 1,300) more expensive than the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+.

Samsung will host its first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 on January 17 at 11.30pm IST (1.00pm EST) at the SAP in San Jose, California. The company has started reservations for the Galaxy S24 series in India.

The Galaxy S24 series has been subject to many leaks recently. The entire lineup is tipped to run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and feature AMOLED LTPO displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to feature a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models could pack 50-megapixel triple camera units.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ are said to come with 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy' in all markets. The Galaxy S24 will either get the Qualcomm chip or the Exynos 2400 chip depending on the region.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Price, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
