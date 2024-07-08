Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will soon receive a new software update that will bring improvements to various camera features, according to a tipster. Since the smartphone's launch in January, buyers have reported several problems, including shutter lag and motion blur issues plaguing the camera. Although Samsung has rolled out several One UI updates for the handset since then, the most notable of which arrived in April – which included user experience enhancements, there is no official word on the camera fixes, but that is said to change soon.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe claimed that Samsung will soon commence the rollout of the August update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is tipped to bring fixes for issues related to white balance optimisation, HDR optimisation, overprocessing of images and video zoom.

The August update of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is about to be launched, and the camera has been improved a lot

This includes white balance optimization, HDR optimization, over-processing optimization, overexposure optimization, face optimization and video zoom optimization.… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2024

However, it will not include optimisation for telephoto and night-mode images captured above the 10x optical zoom, as per the tipster. This is in relation to the issue that causes shots taken at 9.9X magnification to look better compared to those taken at 10X that have more noise.

The update was first hinted at by the same tipster in May, with claims that the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra would bring camera improvements. At the time, it was suggested that the update was still in its early stages, and it would undergo testing before its public rollout. Notably, Samsung has been speculated to introduce the update with its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 smartphones that will be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10.

In the last few months, Samsung has introduced features powered by Galaxy AI – its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features – to other smartphones too. These include Circle to Search, Live Call Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Generative Edit. However, not all of them have made their way to Samsung's older handsets, possibly due to hardware constraints.

