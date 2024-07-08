Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get New Update With Major Improvements to Camera

The update was first tipped in May, with claims that the One UI 6.1.1 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra would bring camera improvements.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 July 2024 13:38 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Zana Latif

Samsung is tipped to bring the update with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, launching on July 10

  • Samsung is reported to roll out August update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • It is tipped to bring fixes to the reported camera issues
  • The update may be introduced after the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will soon receive a new software update that will bring improvements to various camera features, according to a tipster. Since the smartphone's launch in January, buyers have reported several problems, including shutter lag and motion blur issues plaguing the camera. Although Samsung has rolled out several One UI updates for the handset since then, the most notable of which arrived in April – which included user experience enhancements, there is no official word on the camera fixes, but that is said to change soon.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Camera Update

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe claimed that Samsung will soon commence the rollout of the August update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is tipped to bring fixes for issues related to white balance optimisation, HDR optimisation, overprocessing of images and video zoom.

However, it will not include optimisation for telephoto and night-mode images captured above the 10x optical zoom, as per the tipster. This is in relation to the issue that causes shots taken at 9.9X magnification to look better compared to those taken at 10X that have more noise.

The update was first hinted at by the same tipster in May, with claims that the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra would bring camera improvements. At the time, it was suggested that the update was still in its early stages, and it would undergo testing before its public rollout. Notably, Samsung has been speculated to introduce the update with its Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 smartphones that will be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10.

Other Updates

In the last few months, Samsung has introduced features powered by Galaxy AI – its suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features – to other smartphones too. These include Circle to Search, Live Call Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Generative Edit. However, not all of them have made their way to Samsung's older handsets, possibly due to hardware constraints.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
