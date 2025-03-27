Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Official-Looking Renders Show Off Design, Three Colourways

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch on April 16 this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 March 2025 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at the Unpacked Event in January
  • It is expected to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge anticipated to come with a 5.84mm thick build
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to go official next month. While the company hasn't officially shared a launch date, rumours point to an announcement in the second week of April. Ahead of it, alleged marketing images of the upcoming Galaxy S25 series smartphone have surfaced on the Web. The new leaked renders show the Galaxy S25 Edge in three colour options and suggest a Titanium frame. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC alongside 12GB of RAM. The phone is anticipated to feature a 5.84mm thin build.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Colour Options Tipped

Alleged promotional images of the Galaxy S25 Edge published by WinFuture show off the phone in black, blue, and silver colourways. These will reportedly be called Titanium jet black, Titanium icy blue, and Titanium silver. These colour options resemble the Galaxy S25 Ultra's finishes. The prefix “Titanium" on the colour names indicates that Samsung might have used a Titanium frame for the upcoming handset. Samsung is likely to offer the phone in exclusive colours through its online store.

The front design of the Galaxy S25 Edge seems similar to that of Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. At the rear, it has a dual-camera setup paired with an LED flash. The cameras are stacked vertically inside a pill shaped module.

Ever since the Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at the Unpacked Event in January, we have heard multiple leaks about the phone. Similar to the existing Galaxy S25 models, the upcoming phone could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. It could pack 12GB RAM and a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

The Galaxy S25 Edge's dual rear camera unit is expected to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary shooter. It is rumoured to measure 5.84mm in thickness.

Samsung hasn't revealed the launch date of the Galaxy S25 Edge, but recent rumours indicate it will be unveiled on April 16. It is likely to cost around $999 (roughly Rs. 87,150) in the US.

Nithya P Nair
Google's Android OS Will Reportedly Be Developed Privately as Company Shifts Strategy

