Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Reportedly Get LOG Video Recording With Latest One UI 7 Beta Update

Samsung says LOG retains more image data compared to standard filming, allowing greater flexibility during post-production.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2025 10:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Reportedly Get LOG Video Recording With Latest One UI 7 Beta Update

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung introduced LOG video capture with the Galaxy S25 series in January

  • All Galaxy S24 models are reported to support LOG video capture
  • The feature is said to be introduced with One UI Beta 5 update
  • It uses a 10-bit HEVC codec for improved colour control and storage
Samsung recently rolled out the latest One UI 7 Beta update for the Galaxy S24 series and it brings a new way to record videos, as per a report. The new iteration of the Android 15-based operating system (OS) is said to enable support for capturing LOG (logarithmic footage) videos on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. As per the South Korean technology conglomerate, this allows users to record a wider dynamic range where the luminance of both very dark and very bright areas is captured by the camera sensor.

Additionally, the One UI 7 Beta 5 update is also said to fixe issues related to Now Bar, lock screen, Notification History, and more.

Support for LOG on Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

According to a SammyFans report, all three Galaxy S24 series models — the base model, Plus variant, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, now get support for LOG video capture with the latest One UI 7 Beta 5 update. This feature was first reported in the One UI 7 Beta 4 update but was only said to be available on the Ultra model from last year.

Samsung says this video recording format retains more image data compared to standard filming, allowing greater flexibility during post-production. It is claimed to reduce the production time while also enabling improved options for controlling colours, shadows, highlights, colour tones, and other image data. Samsung LOG offers a 10-bit HEVC codec which is said to enable better accessibility to codec compatibility and storage.

While the company introduced LOG video capture with the Galaxy S25 series in January, it is also rolling out support for older devices, starting with the Galaxy S24 lineup following the release of One UI 7 Beta 5.

Alongside this new feature, the update is reported to contain fixes for several reported issues. Samsung says it fixes an intermittent display error of the Now Bar controller. It also rectifies problems which caused icons to appear small on the Widget Setting screen, operation failure of the Gallery Edit button, and partial Font/Image overlap issues.

Further, the update is reported to improve media playback to display as a real-time notification, Quick action menu spacing, a Notification History operation error fix, along with other system improvements.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
