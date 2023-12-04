Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Could Ditch ISOCELL GN3 Sensor and Switch to Sony

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are anticipated to retain the same 50-megapixel Samsung GN3 sensor as their main camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2023 17:46 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ reportedly use the ISOCELL GN3 50-megapixel sensor

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to go official in January next year
  • Samung Might will revamp the main camera on the Galaxy S25 models
  • Galaxy S24 is expected to run on an Exynos 2400 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S24 series hasn't even been announced yet, but we're already seeing early rumours about its successor — Galaxy S25 series. Samsung's Galaxy S series phones in 2025 are expected to come with new camera hardware, according to a tipster. The regular Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are tipped to drop Samsung's ISOCELL sensors as the main camera in favour of a Sony image sensor. The South Korean brand has used the ISOCELL GN3 sensor in its recent flagship smartphones including the Galaxy S23 series.

Known tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on X claimed that Samsung will ditch the ISOCELL sensors and use Sony image sensors as the main camera on the purported Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. If this rumour holds any weight, then it would be a significant change for the brand. The company has equipped in-house ISOCELL sensors for the main camera of its high-end smartphones including Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ reportedly use the ISOCELL GN3 50-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are anticipated to retain the same 50-megapixel Samsung GN3 sensor as their main camera, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto unit with up to 3x optical zoom.

As per a recent leak, the Galaxy S24+ will use a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. The regular model is expected to run on an Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24 is said to get a 6.2-inch full-HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Galaxy S24+ could pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz screen.

The vanilla Galaxy S24 will reportedly house a 4,000mAh battery with super-fast charging support, while the Galaxy S24+ is said to be backed by a 4,900mAh battery with super-fast charging 2.0 support.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
