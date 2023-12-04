Samsung Galaxy S24 series hasn't even been announced yet, but we're already seeing early rumours about its successor — Galaxy S25 series. Samsung's Galaxy S series phones in 2025 are expected to come with new camera hardware, according to a tipster. The regular Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are tipped to drop Samsung's ISOCELL sensors as the main camera in favour of a Sony image sensor. The South Korean brand has used the ISOCELL GN3 sensor in its recent flagship smartphones including the Galaxy S23 series.
Known tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on X claimed that Samsung will ditch the ISOCELL sensors and use Sony image sensors as the main camera on the purported Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. If this rumour holds any weight, then it would be a significant change for the brand. The company has equipped in-house ISOCELL sensors for the main camera of its high-end smartphones including Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ reportedly use the ISOCELL GN3 50-megapixel sensor.
Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are anticipated to retain the same 50-megapixel Samsung GN3 sensor as their main camera, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto unit with up to 3x optical zoom.
As per a recent leak, the Galaxy S24+ will use a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. The regular model is expected to run on an Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24 is said to get a 6.2-inch full-HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Galaxy S24+ could pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz screen.
The vanilla Galaxy S24 will reportedly house a 4,000mAh battery with super-fast charging support, while the Galaxy S24+ is said to be backed by a 4,900mAh battery with super-fast charging 2.0 support.
