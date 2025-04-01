Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Launch in April in Vietnam

There’s no specific launch date for Samsung’s slim and premium S-series offering yet.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 13:18 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge (pictured) is said to be the slimmest S series smartphone yet

  • Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge was unveiled at the last Galaxy Unpacked event
  • It is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The handset is expected to be just 5.84mm thick
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, the company's slimmest Galaxy smartphone ever was showcased at the recent launch of the Galaxy S25 series, held at its Galaxy Unpacked event in January. Despite showcasing the Galaxy S25 Edge and its slim cosmetic design, Samsung has not revealed any other details regarding the phone. There was no release date nor hardware specifications shared about the device at the unveiling, making it a mystery of sorts. After recent speculation about an April launch for India, there's more news on that front.

Tipster @chunvn8888 posted on X that Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S25 Edge in April. However, the tipster states that this is specifically for the Vietnam market. The tipster also added that the device will be exclusively sold at a local retailer called MWG, in Vietnam, when launched. Despite giving out a timeline and retailer, the tipster did not share a specific date.

Last month, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed that Samsung would unveil its Galaxy S25 Edge in India in April. Indeed, it's clear that the rumours and leaks point to an April launch, with an older one hinting specifically at global launch on April 16.

It remains unclear as to which regions Samsung will launch its Galaxy S25 Edge in. The handset, which has a very slim design, also appears to have a sizable camera module at the back with two rear-facing cameras. As per a recent leak, its USB-C port at the bottom is also off-center. Another leak also pointed out that it will be available in three colourways when launched.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is expected to come with some optimisations keeping its slim design in mind. The device is said to pack a smaller than usual, 3,900mAh battery and may offer 25W wired charging.

